Although a new mural planned by the Johnson Beautification Committee for a public works building used by the town, but owned by both the town and village, is already underway, the village board of trustees was split during an aggressive discussion over whether to give its blessing to the project.
The selectboard approved the 12-foot by 16-foot mural titled “Humans of Johnson,” created by Northern Vermont University graduate Finn Watsula, on a voice vote at its June 20 meeting. The mural depicts a collection of people representing the diversity and industries that make up the town.
The mural, which was approved by the beautification committee through a multi-step process and will be painted on plywood and then affixed to the garage to allow for flexibility if the building requires future repair, will be funded by $1,000 from the committee’s budget and an additional $1,500 through fundraising.
At the last moment, selectboard member Duncan Hastings added a friendly amendment that would notify the village trustees as a courtesy, as the building is co-owned by the two municipal entities.
At its July 6 meeting, the village informed the selectboard that trustees would like to hold a vote to approve the mural. During the ensuing discussion the selectboard discovered that the village and town did not have an official memorandum of understanding over how to govern certain shared structures in town, but instead had a “gentleman’s agreement” that each municipality would maintain their own garages.
The selectboard then decided village trustees would hold a vote and asked town manager Brian Story to let the beautification committee know a vote was pending.
But the village never voted on the matter at its next meeting, but instead debating the meaning and artistic merits of the mural.
Trustee Ken Tourangeau called the mural “ugly” while newly reappointed trustee and board vice president B.J. Putvain said he didn’t think the mural showed what “makes Johnson Johnson.”
Trustee Diane Lehouiller attempted to explain that the mural was a work of art and pointed out the ways in which it corresponded with Johnson businesses and culture.
Trustees chair Steven Hatfield suggested simply signing a memorandum of understanding with the town that each municipal entity would control its own respective garages instead of sharing ownership, making a vote over the proposed mural unnecessary.
Tourangeau pledged not to sign any such agreement and accused Hatfield of attempting to sign away control over property the village was still responsible for.
One of Tourangeau and Putvain’s biggest objections to the mural was that they didn’t know what the artwork was supposed to “mean.”
Tourangeau and Putvain did not respond to a request for comment.
Kyle Nuse, a member of the beautification committee, said neither she nor anyone else on the committee had been invited to discuss the mural with village trustees.
Nuse argued that because the mural is to be affixed on the town’s public works garage and not the village’s electric department garage, and because it was already approved by the selectboard, the village’s vote on the matter was not necessary for the project to proceed.
Story did not respond to a request for comment on whether the selectboard would now proceed with the mural without a sign-off from the village.
Nuse, a former selectboard member, also alleged that, while the town and village jointly own the entire former Talc Mill property, there has been a decades-long verbal agreement between the two municipalities of sole control over their mutual garages.
“Until this moment it has always been honored, which does make you wonder,” she said.
The mural represents the teachers, graduates, students, maple sugarers, baristas, cooks, youngsters, artists, farmers, gardeners, mechanics and other everyday people that make the “the town go round,” according to Nuse, who also noted that the characters in the mural are universal in their humanity.
According to Nuse, work on the mural is already well underway and the village’s consternation over the project is immaterial. Wood donated by RK Miles in Morrisville and seven gallons of paint donated from Johnson Farm & Garden are already in hand. Over two thirds of the amount needed to fund the project is in hand, including a $500 donation from Northern Vermont University.
The public works crew will likely install the mural by early September, she said.
Nuse also said this will be the centerpiece mural in a planned collection by the same artist that the committee plans to eventually install around the building.
“Good art is evocative. It is supposed to bring people together and stimulate conversation — expand your mind, your world, make you question, smile, even scratch your head,” she said. “‘Humans of Johnson’ does all that and more. So clearly it is doing its job and it isn’t even up yet. This makes us very happy. Whether you like the style of the mural or think it’s ugly, pretty or anything in between is inconsequential.”
