When a police officer suspects someone of driving drunk, part of the investigation can literally take the driver’s breath away. But not all drivers are willing to blow into a little tube and divulge how much alcohol they have in their systems.
Scores of drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence in Lamoille County this year, and a dozen of them since August have refused to submit to an evidentiary test that purports to show their blood alcohol concentration. In Vermont, anything over 0.08 percent can send a person to court on parallel criminal and civil tracks.
Law enforcement officers trained in detecting if a person is intoxicated have other clues to go by; a breath or blood sample just makes their job a lot easier. But, some lawyers who specialize in DUI litigation think Vermont’s drunk driving laws are overly complicated and punitive, all but forcing a person to give a breath or blood sample.
‘Different ’
Defense lawyers who specialize in DUI law say it’s a complicated area of jurisprudence. Stowe attorney Chandler Matson said the state law governing murder “is the most simple thing in the world,” just a few lines in statute. He said drunk driving law, on the other hand, is far from simple, with nearly 30 subsections of the drunken driving chapter in Vermont statutes.
“There’s no more convoluted area of the law,” Matson said.
St. Albans DUI lawyer Bill Cristman said compared to other states, Vermont’s laws are not the most draconian in the country. But compared to other laws on Vermont’s books?
“There’s like a different for every other crime than there is for DUI,” Cristman said.
It’s especially onerous since it exists simultaneously in criminal and civil law. Driving under the influence is a criminal charge, but it’s one of the few that automatically comes with a parallel civil charge.
Other crimes, like domestic assault, can travel on a tandem civil track but only if a victim, for example, pursues a restraining order or other civil measures. When it comes to drunken driving, Matson says, the whole state is considered the victim.
The civil analog to the criminal DUI charge is license suspension. If a driver submits to an evidentiary test and the results show a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher, they automatically lose their license for 90 days. Refuse that test, and the suspension period automatically doubles to six months.
And that’s just for first-time drunken driving charges. DUI is a predicate offense, which means any subsequent offenses carry harsher penalties. In Vermont, a person charged with DUI No. 2 loses their license for 18 months. A third conviction leads to a lifetime ban from holding a driver’s license.
And, while refusing an evidentiary test is an option for someone who’s never been arrested for driving under the influence — albeit with the lengthier suspension — it’s a crime to refuse to give a sample in subsequent drunk driving incidents.
“If you’ve previously been convicted of a DUI, you can’t refuse the test, and if you do, that’s sort of evidence in and of itself,” Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove said.
Added Matson, “I think the statute itself is meant to encourage you to incriminate yourself.”
Stowe attorneys Brice Simon and Greg Nagurney also handle plenty of DUI cases. Simon said most drivers are not aware of it, but just the act of getting a driver’s license obligates them to submit to an evidentiary test.
That’s because one of those subsections of the drunken driving law is the “implied consent” law. It states, “Every person who operates, attempts to operate, or is in actual physical control of any vehicle on a highway in this state is deemed to have given consent to an evidentiary test of that person’s breath for the purpose of determining the person’s alcohol concentration or the presence of other drug in the blood.”
Nagurney said police officers all read the implied consent form to drivers before asking for an evidentiary sample — at least they are supposed to — but the explanation is “strangely worded.”
Matson added that, “at 12 in the morning, when it’s their first time being arrested,” a lot of people being processed for driving under the influence aren’t fully aware of what’s being read to them.
“There’s a sense that DUIs are an exception to people’s constitutional rights,” Nagurney said.
Gathering clues
According to Shove, there’s no penalty for not submitting to the preliminary breath test at the actual scene. He said the real test is done by a stationary machine called the DataMaster, usually located in the police station.
Shove said the preliminary test is mainly used for police to justify making an arrest, because it’s a more data-centered piece of proof that an officer’s personal observations. Short of that, an officer has to rely on other clues, such as whether a driver was swerving before being pulled over, or if the cop could smell alcohol or pot coming from the car.
“You don’t have a great case,” Shove said of alleged perpetrators who refuse both the roadside test and the DataMaster. “Maybe all you know is you pulled someone over and you smelled alcohol.”
Matson added that while he doesn’t agree with statutorily mandated evidentiary tests, they are still a valuable piece of information for defendants, as well as the state.
“The easiest way to win a case is to have all of the information,” he said.
Shove said because of people refusing to cooperate during DUI arrests, “it’s become a big deal” to be able to lean on a drug recognition expert who has special training in detecting signs of impairment in drivers.
Stowe Police Officer Ben Cavaretta is one of 54 drug recognition experts in Vermont. He said he doesn’t want to knock less experienced officers, but he and the other experts just have more training.
“I have mastered my craft because I want to be the best that I can when it comes to impaired driving,” Cavaretta said. “I’m going to have a lot more tools at my disposal.”
Some of those tactics include a “lack of convergence” test. In that one, he takes a pen and asks the driver to follow it as he makes circles, pauses, and brings it down close to their nose to see how well the driver’s eyes meet it. With intoxicated drivers, one eye often takes a split second longer to focus.
There’s also the “modified Romberg” test. In this, Cavaretta has the driver stand, close their eyes, tilt their head back and estimate when 30 seconds is up, using whatever variation of “one Mississippi, two Mississippi…” they want. Sometimes, the difference between the actual elapsed time and the perceived one is vast. There’s a 90-second cutoff. One person stopped after two seconds. He was high on cocaine, Cavaretta says.
Both of those types of test indicate to an officer an important clue — how well a person can react to the innumerable actions that a human body has to do while driving a car.
“When you have such a delayed sense of time, how can you make a quick response?” Cavaretta said.
A Massachusetts license plate could also indicate to an officer that the driver is going to refuse a breath test. Cavaretta said people from that state tend to refuse to submit to a breath test.
Matson said that’s likely because, in Massachusetts, thousands of DUI cases involving breath samples are currently being tossed, due to nearly a decade of issues with the breath sample machine used statewide.
“People are rightfully wary” of a test where they don’t know how well the machine has been kept up and calibrated, Matson said.
While police can guess a Massachusetts driver is going to refuse a test, Cavaretta said it doesn’t apply here, “because they have to abide by Vermont rules.”
When he gets to the part where he asks a driver to submit to a preliminary breath test, he tries to “dummy it down” for the driver, who may be nervous and claiming to have had only two beers.
“I tell them, ‘If you blow over, yeah, we’ve got to take you in. But, if you blow under, you get to go home,’ ” Cavaretta said.
There’s a difference of opinion on whether the various dexterity, balance or cognitive tests are even passable. Cavaretta said a sober person ought to be able to pass it, but said people who don’t have good balance, dexterity or cognition might not, even if sober.
Nagurney said, “The tests are designed to be difficult to pass, if not impossible, so at the very end they get to ask for your breath.”
Nagurney added he thinks some police officers are just looking for an excuse to pull someone over on a Friday or Saturday night. He said he’s seeing a “disproportionate amount” of traffic stops, where cops pull someone over for not using their turn signal on an empty road, or after assuming a glow from the car is a cell phone, and not part of the navigation or audio systems.
Simon said all an officer needs to do to justify arresting someone for drunken driving is to note some vehicle infraction, such as driving to the left of the center line, and pull the car over. Then, the officer claims to smell alcohol, and that gives them reason to ask the driver to get out of the car.
“And then you can ask them to blow into a tube, and if they refuse, you can arrest them,” Simon said. “The cop already wants to take a sample of your breath.”
Cavaretta said the tests he administers “aren’t meant to jam anyone up,” but are just to make sure they’re safe to drive.
“If you, as an officer, can harvest most of that information roadside, when they aren’t in custody, that’s a win-win there,” he said.
Still MADD?
Cristman said the last time Vermont’s DUI laws were substantially updated was the early 1990s, and a lot of that was a reaction to groups like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), which adroitly delivered messages of the devastation wrought by deaths resulting from drunken driving.
Cristman said the federal government was the impetus behind stricter laws, and while Washington can’t make a state update its laws, it can withhold federal highways funds otherwise allocated to states.
Matson said in the 1960s and 1970s, and for much of the 1980s, the drinking age was 18, “and DUIs were not a thing.” Now, he said, drunk driving laws in states are often “named after a dead kid.”
“Those deaths were senseless, and that’s impossible to argue against,” he said.
But, Matson said, as much as society tells people not to drink and drive, society also encourages drinking.
Vermont has a robust tourism sector dedicated to just that. People also regularly go out for dinner, and maybe have a couple of beers. And Vermont “doesn’t have ubiquitous public transportation,” like in more urban areas.
“If you can’t drive in Vermont, you might lose your job,” he said. “So, when you get that first-time offender who wasn’t going off the road and wasn’t endangering anyone, they don’t belong in criminal court.”
