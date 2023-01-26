As egg prices rose locally and nationally through 2022 and into the new year, Trista Ringer also saw skyrocketing demand among her neighbors for the eggs laid by her backyard flock of chickens.
The Fletcher farmer, who also works at Cambridge’s Red Leaf Gluten-Free Brewing, said that even though she and her husband had been raising chickens since 2014, they had never seen such demand for their eggs.
Ringer said it wasn’t so long ago that she was awash in eggs, literally having to eat the cost in the form of hard-boiled remainders. Though she and her husband once supplied small grocers, they were forced to downsize their flock due to lack of demand.
Now, with the price of supermarket eggs having risen to a level commensurate with the locally laid egg, Ringer is getting more neighbors than ever asking after her omelet makers, so many that she’s contemplating expanding her flock once again.
The math is simple. Last January, a carton of a dozen conventional eggs at the Hannaford grocery store in Morristown cost $2.59. A few days into 2023, that same carton cost shoppers $6.19.
Last week, CBS News reported that nationwide egg prices had risen 60 percent in a year.
Enmeshed in the global supply chain, Vermonters are feeling the results from a year of steadily rising costs for eggs and other fowl products as the nation’s supply of chickens has been crushed under the weight of avian flu, which has taken out nearly 60 million commercially raised birds, along with rising feed prices, egg cartons and the general effects of inflation.
Facing sticker shock in the supermarket aisles and living in a rural community abundant with backyard coops, more egg eaters are turning to their neighbors for their fix.
Plus, if you’re going to pay out the nose for eggs, they might as well be fresh ones. As Ringer pointed out, typical supermarket eggs are over seven weeks old, while locally laid eggs are often a few days old — at most.
While rising costs have hit small-time flocks as well, keeping their neighbors in ovum has given Ringer’s flock a renewed sense of purpose.
“It’s been a tricky balance to make sure we’re sustaining our flock while also offering our eggs at a fair price,” Ringer said. “We appreciate the support our girls have gotten from the community, and it feels really nice knowing our work is going into feeding our neighbors.”
Tale of two farms
At Long Winter Farm, a 49-acre spread run by Annie and Andrew Paradee on Nebraska Valley Road, the eggs produced by their flock are a hot commodity, even just within the Stowe economy.
While they operate a farmstand through the summer and fall, their produce — along with meat birds, beef cows, pigs and eggs — is sold exclusively to Commodities Natural Market on Mountain Road through the winter. Over the past few months, the store told its suppliers that, despite the higher prices, eggs have been flying off the shelf.
Long Winter hasn’t been immune from the same market forces that have harried the country’s egg factories, but the free-range management of its 125-strong flock has allowed it to adapt more easily.
The Paradees have started to buy their organic chicken feed in bulk and spending more up front to save money in the long run. They bumped up their retail price by a quarter to $6.75 retail to cover rising feed costs, similar to grocery store eggs of lesser quality.
Though Vermont has far fewer instances of the avian flu that has fouled the fowl business countrywide, its menace is always lurking. Just last month, a backyard flock somewhere in Lamoille County hosted the second outbreak of the flu recorded in the state, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
But the diversity of Long Winter’s operation defrays the risk.
At larger operations, it’s a different — but not necessarily more dire — story.
At the Wadel farm in Wolcott, Marlin Wadel oversees an operation of 12,000 egg layers, uncaged and organically fed. The farm has been under contract for over a decade now with Pete and Gerry’s Organics, an egg distributor in Monroe, N.H., that draws eggs from farmers across 13 states.
Wadel hasn’t felt the effects of the fluctuating egg and feed prices, mostly because he’s insulated by his arrangement with Pete and Gerry’s, who keep him under a straightforward contract that insulates the farm from a volatile market.
It wasn’t always this way. Wadel recalled the days in the early 1990s when he was working with a distributor in Plainfield and watching the small number of serious egg producers in Vermont dwindle.
“I was really watching the markets to see what eggs were selling at a wholesale price too,” Wadel said. “I was constantly trying to have a little profit between the feed costs and the egg prices that would rise. We did that for seven years. Some years I made some money, some years I lost some money, some years I broke even.”
When the chickens wore out and the industry proved unsustainable, Wadel got out of the egg business for over a decade until Pete and Gerry’s came by with its offer.
“It’s been a good relationship. They’ve been very dependable and as long as we produce eggs here, they’re happy and they send me my egg check,” Wadel said.
According to a public relations representative for Pete and Gerry’s, it’s their practice of spreading out production among small farmers that protects them from being rocked by the same volatility as their consolidated competitors.
“Because we farm conscientiously, and work with a broad network of family farmers across 13 states, it means our egg prices don’t fluctuate as often, or as sharply, as eggs produced conventionally,” the representative said.
A California-based private equity group bought the formerly family owned distributor in 2021, but it has embraced the business model that built the brand and helped protect it — and farmers like the Wadels — from shockwaves reverberating through the industry.
Tough to crack
If there’s a broader lesson to be learned from the nation’s egg problems locally, it’s that Vermont’s uniquely accessible, neighbor-to-neighbor economy allows its residents an alternative when the world’s supply chains become snarled by forces beyond their control.
There’s seemingly no shortage of farmsteads like Ringer’s or super-local suppliers like Long Winter Farm. Even the Wadels can have it both ways, with the younger generations in the family able to buy some of the eggs promised to their supplier at wholesale prices to sell along with produce at their Slice of Earth farmstand.
“I think Vermont is in a good position to have alternative sources or other sources to get eggs, you know, we have a lot of small farmers around the state or neighborhood access to egg-laying chickens,” said Erin Sigrist, chair of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association. “I know several people have been getting their eggs locally, whether it’s down the street, or connecting with a neighbor or CSAs that have started providing access to eggs.”
While the latest report on eggs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the market settling a bit following the traditional holiday run on eggs, Easter looms in April, promising another spike in consumer demand.
While there may be fewer angel food cakes on tables this year, there are guaranteed to be eggs available, they might just be next door.
