Michael Snyder, of Stowe, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, will leave his job at the end of December.
Snyder was first appointed in 2011, and Gov. Phil Scott extended his appointment when taking office in 2017.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Snyder spent 14 years working as the Chittenden County forester with the department.
“I want to extend my sincere appreciation for commissioner Snyder’s 12 years of service as commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation,” said Scott in a prepared statement. “Michael has been a strong advocate for our forest economy, outdoor recreation and so much of what makes Vermont special. I’m grateful for his efforts and wish him all the best.”
As commissioner, Snyder played a critical role in championing several policy initiatives concerning Vermont’s working and natural forestlands. Snyder has also been a champion of Vermont’s role as a regional and national leader in sustainable outdoor recreation.
During his tenure as commissioner, annual attendance at Vermont state parks grew by nearly 40 percent, from 800,000 visitors annually in 2011 to more than 1.1 million visitors this past summer.
“Serving as the commissioner of forests, parks and recreation, with its dedicated and talented staff and its critically important mission, has been the highest honor of my career,” Snyder said. “I am very grateful to secretary Julie Moore and Gov. Scott for entrusting me with this role and the opportunity to advance healthy forests, a world-class state park system and a thriving culture of outdoor recreation in our great state.”
The next commissioner will be named at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.