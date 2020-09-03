While Vail Resorts rolled out fairly detailed ski season plans for Stowe and its other 33 North American properties, independents like Smugglers’ Notch Resort are still working out theirs.

But Smuggs is definitely planning on a full season of skiing and riding, according to resort spokesperson Mike Chait.

“It’s just such a fluid process,” Chait said this week.

He could say that the resort will be running its lifts and snow guns, and still operating its ski and ride schools. Everything, like everything else everywhere, will just be a bit different.

One thing different from the Vail approach, said Chait: “At this time, we are not implementing a reservation system.”

— Tommy Gardner

