With a housing market tighter than a rubber band ball, Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort was forced to look outside Cambridge to house the dozens of international workers they employ each winter, finding them a home in a set of dormant dormitories at Northern Vermont University.
The resort currently employs 75 international employees — about 10 percent of its total staff, crucial to allowing the resort to function at full capacity, according to Smugglers’ Notch human resources coordinator Sam McDowell — who come mainly from Peru, Chile and Costa Rica.
From their arrival on Dec. 1 to their departure on March 31, the resort will house these workers at the university in Johnson, shuttling them back and forth each day. The resort is paying the university $3,200 for each employee, or $240,000, for the four months of housing, necessitated primarily due to the lack of seasonal housing in Cambridge and much of Lamoille County in general.
McDowell identified the rise in short-term rentals specifically, as being part of the problem.
“The degree to which we participate in the Summer Work & Travel cultural exchange program isn’t increasing; the availability of local housing is decreasing,” he said. “More and more local apartments and houses are being used for short-term vacation rentals, resulting in less being available for employees, both domestic and international.”
An investigation into short-term rentals conducted by the News & Citizen last year found that there was a 169 percent increase in the number of short-term rentals in Cambridge from June 2019 to June 2022.
That number rose another 13 percent during this last leaf peeper season with short-term rental data analyzer AirDNA recording 475 short-term rentals operating in Cambridge as of October.
Forced to look beyond its borders, the resort found an unlikely partner for its housing needs in the university, whose current number of on-campus students has left two vacant dormitory buildings.
“NVU is very excited about this partnership with Smugglers’ Notch. We expect this relationship to benefit both our students and their international employees,” said Sylvia Plumb, vice president of communications.
The workers will have access to all the amenities of both the resort where they work and the university where they live, which includes a gym, pool, dining hall and shows at the Dibden Center for the Arts throughout their stay.
According to McDowell, most participants in the cultural exchange spend their free time learning how to ski or snowboard, snowshoeing, swimming or traveling to other cities and towns in New England. The resort also plans cultural outings throughout Vermont for the workers.
Despite all this work and play baked into the arrangement, Johnson village trustees want to ensure the workers are thoroughly welcomed and kept entirely occupied.
At a December meeting, trustees vice chair B.J. Putvain said letting the workers know what amenities are available in Johnson and offering some opportunities for entertainment would encourage them to spend the money they earn at the resort in the village.
The resort has coordinated with the trustees and Putvain said it made him a point of contact for emergencies and security concerning the international workers.
Trustee Diane Lehouiller is coordinating between the university, which will become Vermont State University’s Johnson campus this summer, and town groups like Johnson Works, the Johnson Recreation Committee and community oven committee to ensure the workers are aware of local events and offerings.
At the meeting, Putvain stressed the importance of providing acceptable entertainment activities for the international workers.
“If they are there all the time with nothing to do, it can lead to trouble, so it would be a good idea to provide activities for them,” he said.
McDowell doesn’t think that will be an issue, however, though the resort is “thrilled” the village is interested in welcoming the student workers.
“All participants of this cultural exchange program are university students, just like the university students already living throughout Vermont,” McDowell said. “The students are here to experience Vermont culture and share theirs with us. This is something to embrace, not to fear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.