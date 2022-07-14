Cambridge residents and a developer had their day in court, so to speak, as both sides squared off at the public hearing before an Act 250 board concerning the Smugglers Notch RV Park at the Cambridge Fire Department Tuesday.
News of a 60-unit RV park planned for a patch of vacant meadow on Route 108 between Jeffersonville and the ski resort first arose last August and prompted concern even before developers applied for a permit with Vermont’s environmental regulatory body.
At the time, the Cambridge Selectboard held a community meeting to hear from the developer, Bernie Kuntzelmann, and those opposed to his plan for an RV park, mostly led by a collection of homeowners who live near the proposed site.
As Kuntzelmann began the Act 250 process, the group, calling itself The Friends of Route 108 Green Mountain Byway, rallied supporters in Cambridge, collecting over 200 petition signatures that criticized the RV park as having a negative effect on the area and a detrimental effect on the environment, traffic and the roadway’s scenic views.
At this week’s Act 250 hearing, the most pressing environmental concern among the opposition was a wetland directly west of the development on the property of adjoining landowner Peter Gold.
Noel Dodge, a biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, testified in detail about the wetland, which includes a large beaver dam system and important habitat for several other species.
But one of the project’s planners, John Pitrowski, said despite already having a state wetlands permit, they would work to increase the buffer zone between the RV park and the wetlands area to 100 feet.
David Gottshall, representing the Friends of Route 108, argued that the park would be too visible along a protected scenic byway, and claimed that earlier development plans and expansion of Wild Apple Lane, where the RV will be built, never materialized because it was ruled too visible.
But A.J. LaRosa, a lawyer with MSK Attorneys, countered. “‘Because we got it, they should get it’ is not supported under Act 250 law,” he said. “I can understand the position. I’ve represented people who have made that argument, but it’s not ultimately one that Act 250 supports in general.”
Gottshell also raised homeowner’s concerns about pollution and traffic, but Pitrowski claimed that the development followed all stormwater regulations and said fears that RVs would get stuck in the narrow pass at summit of Smugglers Notch — at least one got stuck and obstructed traffic last summer — were unwarranted. He said the park’s reservation system would adequately warn potential visitors about limitations in the Notch and pointed to copious signage already present on the road.
The hearing culminated in a discussion on whether this RV park was compatible with Cambridge’s town plan, the guiding document that seeks to balance conservation with responsible development.
Cody Marsh, chair of the Cambridge Selectboard, read a statement approved unanimously at a recent meeting affirming its support for the RV park.
“There are portions of the town plan that speak in favor of this project and portions of the town plan that some have considered to speak against it,” the statement said. “The selectboard feels that the proposed RV park is appropriate growth for the town and that it is in conformance with the town plan taken as a whole.”
April Edwards, chair of the Cambridge Planning Commission, said the commission also agreed the park conformed with the town plan and fit within the roadway’s designation as a scenic byway.
The Region 5 Environmental Commission, which oversees the Act 250 process in the Cambridge area, denied party status to the Cambridge Conservation Commission, which had already submitted a letter opposing the RV park after a split vote among its members, and two other nearby landowners.
Gottshell and the Brewster Place Homeowners Association, a group of residents living primarily in the small development on Wild Apple Lane adjoining RV park property, certainly don’t believe the project fits the town plan.
At the hearing, Gottshell gently accused the selectboard and the planning commission of favoring the developer and using anecdotal evidence to support the assertion that Cambridge residents support the development over the several hundred petition signatures and the many letters sent to the advocacy group opposing the project.
Kuntzelmann, who starting out as executive chef at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in the 1970s and later went on to establish other local businesses and organizations such as the Cupboard Deli and Jeffersonville Farmers’ Market, said, “I’ve always been very supportive of the community and that’s what we’ve always been about with our restaurants and our hospitality businesses that we ran for 40 years.
“I'm proud of trying to do this and it’s a little harder than I thought it was going to be, but I’m a stubborn guy and I want to forge ahead and try to create something that I feel will be of value to the community and my family,” he said.
