For the fifth year in a row, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery has been chosen as one of the top 10 vodka distilleries in the United States in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
For us, this people’s choice honor for our signature vodka made from corn and winter wheat rivals our double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a 95 rating from the Wine Enthusiast and a gold medal from the Beverage Testing Institute. This was our best year ever!
“Our spirits are unique and special because of our obsession with great taste, the science that goes into the development and process of each spirit, and the consistent exceptional quality of each bottle,” said distillery co-owner Jeremy Elliot. “We never rush to market, taking the time and having the patience to produce spirits that meet a high standard.”
