For skiers and riders, it’s still ski season. For maple makers, it’s sugaring season. And according to the calendar, spring began this week.
But for road crews in any Vermont town that has unpaved roads, it’s the sloppiest time of the year: mud season. Town crews are reporting one of the worst, and earliest mud seasons in recent memory, with dirt roads reduced to pudding and even full-size pickups trucks bottoming out in ruts that seem to know no depth limit.
“Our roads are posted and always are this time of year, but the roads are particularly bad right now,” Elmore town clerk Sharon Draper reported Friday.
In Hyde Park Saturday, road foreman Mark French was busy placing traffic cones to block off the first few hundred feet of Cleveland Corners Road from where it intersects with Garfield Road. He said there were some other bad byways — Beam Road came to mind — that needed some warnings, but that stretch of Cleveland Corner Road was the perhaps the worst he’d come across this mud season.
French said despite the slop, he hadn’t heard of anyone unable to get where they needed.
“I got everything to where ambulances and everything were able to get through and I had nobody stranded,” French said. “You gotta at least be able to get people in and out.”
French said it’s a judgment call whether to either make numerable trips up one road to either patch it up with a load of stone — or to get to another road in need of fixing — or just close one section off and let it settle down.
“Normally, knock on wood, we’re pretty good here in mud season,” he said.
Wolcott selectboard chair Kurt Klein said the town has posted weight restrictions on all non-paved roads in town, and the road crew has been going out at night when it’s cooler, but echoed French that sometimes trying to fix Mother Nature can cause more problems.
“The weight of the trucks and material tend to make things worse,” he said.
Klein said the varied weather of the past few weeks — snow followed by sun, cold followed by shorts and T-shirt weather — have played a big factor in the goopy mess.
“The multiple freeze/thaw cycles in succession this year have caused some severe rutting. There is not an unpaved road in Wolcott that has been spared,” Klein said. “The road crew is poised to do cleanup as soon as the frost gives way.”
Some towns have outright closed some of their roads, or issued warnings that, if you want to go through, you’d better be driving a 4x4. That’s what Cambridge road manager Eric Boozan said about Iron Gate Road.
Also in Cambridge, Westman Road has very deep ruts, and Andrew Road is impassible in spots, according to Boozan. Trouble is, if town crews try to repair Andrew Road, they’ll further tear up Westman, so they are going to try when and if Westman Road freezes.
Boozan described Bartlett Hill, Burnor, Pratt and Rushford roads as variations on “very rough” and noted Quinn Road is impassible and “likely will need equipment we don’t have” to repair.
In Eden, Crooks Road is closed to all vehicles between Baker Road and Della-Corte Drive, and the town is asking large trucks not to use East Hill Road as a through-route until conditions improve, according to town administrative assistant Freeda Powers.
Morristown town administrator Eric Dodge said highway superintendent Kevin Barrows has posted all the roads as a matter of routine for this time of year.
“However, due to the current road conditions Kevin has been advising all the heavy vehicle traffic other than those allowed by law, to stay off the roads” until at least the end of this week,” Dodge said Friday.
He said the bulk of the highway crew was working on Walton Road since 3 a.m. that day — near the area known, quite fittingly, as Mud City.
“Worst mud season in recent memory,” Dodge said.
Aaron Calvin contributed to this report.
