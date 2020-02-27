The New England Sled Dog Club races slid through Morristown over the weekend, with two days of pooch-powered speed.
Originally launched as an annual event in 2018, it has been beset by weather that won’t cooperate. The first year, only one day of racing was held. Last year, the event was canceled altogether. And this year, it was pushed back from its original January date.
This past weekend was sunny and warm, perfect viewing conditions for humans, if a little warm for furry racers.
Winners in the various divisions:
• Adult unlimited: Rob Worden of Mexico, N.Y.
• Adult 8-dog: Fran Plaisted of Orford, N.H.
• Adult 6-dog: Leendert Van Dorp, Ontario.
• Adult 4-dog: Kevin Daly of Raymond, N.H.
• Junior 3-dog: Bella Cottrell of Gilford, N.H.
• Adult 2-dog: Brandon Taylor of Gilford, N.H.
• Adult skijoring, 2-dog: Fran Plaisted of Orford, N.H.
• Adult skijoring, 1-dog: Kevin Daly of Raymond, N.H.