Celebrating a successful winter season, ski industry insiders joined the state’s alpine and Nordic ski areas at Killington Resort on June 7 and 8 for the Vermont Ski Area Association’s 54th Annual Meeting.

Despite initial weather challenges in the first half of the season, Vermont’s alpine ski areas reported 4.1 million skier visits, a 10 percent increase over the 2021-22 season and 3.6 percent above the 10-year average. A skier visit is defined as one person skiing or snowboarding for one day.

