As skaters enjoyed the almost perfect ice at the Greensboro Community Skating Rink Jan. 22, they also got to enjoy a contingent of taiko drummers hosted by the Highland Center for the Arts.
The drum lessons were taught by Stuart Paton of the Burlington taiko group. Founder and artistic director of the group, he spent most of his childhood in Japan.
His earliest exposure to taiko included a first-grade fascination with the drums at an Obon celebration in Tokyo, and learning “Matsuri Daiko” from the composer of the score for his high school drama production.
In Japanese, taiko literally means drum, though the term has also come to refer to the art of Japanese drumming, also known as kumi-daiko.
Taiko has been a part of the Japanese culture for centuries. Centuries ago, taiko was used predominantly in the military arena.
As it evolved, Japanese Buddhist and Shinto religions gradually began to take it on as a sacred instrument.
Historically, it has existed in a multitude of other environments, including agrarian, theater and the imperial court.
David Kelley of Greensboro, who has been skating much of his life but has never beat a drum before, said skating to a drumbeat was an entirely new experience and he never realized drumming “was so complicated and involved both memory and coordination.”
