An additional 6.3 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has opened between Sheldon and Highgate.
The new section begins at the trail’s intersection with the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and extends west to Gore Road in Highgate Center.
“Outdoor recreation is key to Vermont’s economy and quality of life, and this new section of trail offers exciting new opportunities,” said Gov. Phil Scott in announcing the trail section opening. “I hope many Vermonters and visitors get the chance to enjoy the benefits of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.”
With the completion of this section, there is now a 12.6-mile segment that starts at the intersection of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and Bridge Street in Sheldon and that extends west to South River Road in Swanton.
Thirty-three miles of the trail were already open.
“The completion of this 93-mile recreational trail in the fall of 2022 will stimulate tourism opportunities for Vermonters and visitors to our state,” said Vermont transportation secretary Joe Flynn. “The business and community development opportunities are limited only by the imagination of Vermont entrepreneurs and the creative communities that the trail traverses.”
Construction of the rail trail will be accelerated during the next two construction seasons as the agency builds the remaining 49 miles of trail. The remaining work includes three segments of trail and a major bridge. Construction of the bridge is scheduled to begin during this construction season. The remaining segments of trail are scheduled to be awarded through October 2021 and include:
• West Danville to Hardwick, 17.85 miles; Cambridge to Sheldon, 18.37 miles; and Hardwick to Morrisville, 12.44 miles.
The trail is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022. It will be the longest rail trail in New England.
