Jeremiah Church played the fiddle at the dedication of a bench in Morrisville village on Sunday honoring Allen Church, his father and a beloved local musician and teacher.
Arcana Workshop was commissioned by the Morrisville Alliance for Commerce and Culture to create the bench.
The artists envisioned their “fiddle bench to be a conversation piece ... encouraging folks to engage not only with the artwork but with each other as they sit in the various nooks of the bench.
With our choice of a fiddle shape, we hope to honor Allen Church by capturing and visualizing his love of teaching and performing music as well as his deep passion and love for Morrisville.”
