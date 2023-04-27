In north central Vermont we are blessed to have a fantastic arts scene, especially for such a rural area. Among our assets are several high-quality community theater troupes. For many people involved in the theater scene, a show starts with an audition. But what’s it like to audition for a show? What should you expect and are they open to newcomers? I dropped in to one last weekend to answer those questions.
For many, auditioning can be daunting. Attempting to perform a scene, dance or song right after you’ve learned it can be a nerve-wracking, knee-knocking affair. There is a reason that many aspiring young performers take classes on auditioning or get coaching. Auditioning is very different skill than spending weeks learning the ins and outs of a character, much less lines and choreography.
Even for seasoned veterans, butterflies are very much the norm.
However, there is little reason to be nervous. The folks running the audition aren’t looking for you to be polished, they are looking for your potential. They’re asking themselves if they can see you in a particular role. Theaters have always been inclusive places, open to one and all, and it takes many types both on and off stage to pull off a production. You’re more likely to find open arms than judgement at a theater company, regardless of your ability to perform. What matters far more is that you show up and give it your best.
Auditions can be quite different from company to company and production to production. Some local companies have one big weekend of auditions for their entire season of shows, while others opt to organize them one show at a time. Sometimes you are asked to prepare a monologue or a song ahead of time to show what you can do with a measure of preparation.
Most often you will be given some short scenes from the show called “sides” to read alone or with other auditioners. For a musical, you will also be asked to learn a small bit of dance in the style of the show and sing a song.
Last weekend the Lamoille County Players held auditions for its summer production of “Let it Be: A Celebration of The Beatles.” Auditions were by appointment and would-be performers needed to reserve a time slot ahead of time.
Upon entering, a little paperwork and a photo are in order. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed. Some folks keep to themselves while others, many of whom know each other, catch up, crack jokes and reminisce on past shows. Theater is inherently a community endeavor, and the people are at the heart of it.
The theater is bright and warm. A rough set for the upcoming production of “August: Osage County” is half constructed on stage. Director Patty Jacobs addresses the group of hopeful performers. After a round of introductions, and a little history and housekeeping, she lets folks know what to expect for the day.
The group is a mixture of young and old, students, retirees and people from all walks of life. There is a mixture of apprehension and enthusiasm, but perhaps a bit more confidence in the room since most of the auditioners appear to know the music of The Beatles. A voice from the back encourages them on, “You’re not nervous, you’re excited!”
After learning a bit of dance from the choreographer and giving their best effort, the group moves on to singing. First as a group to get a feel for the notes to “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird” and “Hard Days Night.”
Next, they each get to try their hand at the song of their choice alone. Some performers are confident while others are more tentative. Those who are less sure get an opportunity to take a second crack at a song that may suit them better. One auditioner has brought a guitar to play while singing. A woman in the crowd encourages her young daughter who is a little nervous to jump in. She’s shy and I understand why. Your first time performing outside the shower or living room can be a bit intimidating. Everyone receives a round of applause from the crowd.
After the singing, performers are offered a short scene to read and they tackle it as a group, each reading a part. The director shares that they are looking for a sense of personality since the show is almost entirely singing and dancing.
One performer triumphantly exclaims “I’d like to thank the academy!” The highest drama the day will see.
The group breaks up, says goodbye and congratulates each other. One gentleman, being encouraged to take a part, comments “this could be fun, I’m retired, and I like to meet new people.”
Auditioning, while a unique challenge, is a friendly and inviting affair in these parts. These performers won’t have to wait long to find out if they got a part. By now, they already know. Notifications go out Sunday shortly after auditions conclude. The audience, however, will have to wait until late August to see the fruits of these labors when the curtain rises on “Let it Be.”
Performances of “August: Osage County” are May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Hyde Park Opera House, Main Street in Hyde Park. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.
