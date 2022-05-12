Lamoille County Assistant Judge Madeline Motta will be seeking re-election in the November 2022 election.
Judge Motta is one of two assistant judges and the only woman judge sitting on the Lamoille County Superior Court. Along with the presiding judge, she hears relief from abuse cases, divorce, parent child visitation and civil cases.
In addition to her judicial duties, as assistant judge she is the county executive responsible for the Lamoille County budget, including supporting the Lamoille County Sheriff Department budget and managing the Superior Court facility.
Motta is on the executive committee of the Vermont Association of County Judges.
She holds a master’s degree in social work, a juris doctor degree from the University of Massachusetts School of Law and a doctorate in civil law from McGill University.
She has worked the fields of law, ethics and public health in federal and state government in the U.S. and Canada throughout her 40-year professional career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.