While potential bylaw changes to protect both Lake Eligo and modify development patterns in both of Greensboro’s villages will be decided by March Town Meeting voters, a possible bylaw regarding short-term rentals is still being considered.

A proposed resource district near Lake Eligo would limit development around the glacial lake along Route 14 and expand the minimum acreage for lots along the lake’s eastern ridge from 10 acres to 25.

This would prevent forest fragmentation and soil erosion while increasing protection for the region’s water quality in keeping with the Greensboro town plan, according to the town’s planning commission.

The extended village district bylaw would affect three designated areas near Greensboro village and Greensboro Bend and reduce the minimum lot size to two acres to allow for a more gradual transition from the village district, with minimum lot sizes of half an acre, to the rural zoning district of 10 acres.

This would allow for residential growth in both villages and promote flexible housing options in Greensboro.

Though the Lake Eligo plan last summer prompted a great deal of discussion and some passionate dissension from some neighbors affected by the change, most residents at a Nov. 3 selectboard meeting had more to say about the extended village district.

A Nov. 3 meeting to discuss the proposed bylaw changes did not have a quorum of selectboard members so technically didn’t count. Another forum was held Dec. 6.

At the November meeting, many residents spoke favorably about the proposed Lake Eligo resource district and the need to protect natural resources. While some expressed concern that smaller lots near villages would allow mobile homes and lead to blight, others spoke about the village district in more favorable terms.

Both bylaws, along with some other miscellaneous changes, have been approved by the selectboard and will be decided by Australian ballot at town meeting in March, according to Greensboro zoning administrator Brett Stanciu.

Short-term rental regulations

At the Dec. 6 meeting, the main concern voiced by the public concerned short-term rental bylaws and changes to the shoreline protection district.

At the meeting, Christine Armstrong, a member of the planning commission, said a concern is that cottage rentals around Caspian Lake advertise exceeding their wastewater capacity.

The intent of the bylaw is to protect Greensboro’s natural resources and ensure rental properties comply with state regulations. Essentially, it would require those who rent out residences on popular platforms like Airbnb to register their rentals and make them subject to state regulation.

“They’d have to comply with the state’s requirements, which would be ‘register for a rooms tax,’ and certain safety regulations. They’d have to do fire safety record regulations,” Stanciu said. “The current bylaw, the way it’s written, proposes that short-term renters cannot advertise over occupancy.”

Stanciu said the selectboard could either approve the bylaw as it is, send it back to the planning commission or rewrite the bylaw.

The selectboard would oversee enforcement of the law, a main concern for the board.

Bob Durand, a former secretary of environmental affairs in Massachusetts, owns a small cottage in Greensboro that he rents on Airbnb. He believes the bylaw is a fair and needed addition to the town’s regulations.

“I think it’s responsible for the community to put in a bylaw,” he said.

Durand noted that Airbnb rentals helped people from across the country access Vermont’s natural beauty and provide money to the local economy. He estimated over 200 guests had stayed in his cottage over the years and there had never been a problem.

Durand hopes that whatever taxes or fees levied now or in the future regarding short-term rentals by the town might be spent toward conserving Caspian Lake, which he believes is the main draw for tourists in the area.

The selectboard is also still considering the establishment of shoreline protection districts around both Caspian Lake and Lake Eligo, which would establish regulations to promote ecological preservation.