The Morristown and Stowe police chiefs and the Lamoille County sheriff say they are “outraged and saddened” by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
One officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes has so far been charged with third-degree murder, and he and other officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired. Protests of the death have raged across the nation.
Sheriff Roger Marcoux, Morristown Chief Richard Keith and Stowe Chief Donald Hull decried “the negligent and criminal behavior of a few officers and the diminishing effect their actions and failure to act will have on the good work done by police professionals every day.”
“We pride ourselves on being agencies that provides police services to all of the citizens we serve with fairness compassion and dignity,” the sheriff and two chiefs said. “We are members of the community we serve. … During this time of national outrage and mourning, we will continue to stand with the communities that we serve, and provide police service in the professional and compassionate manner in which all citizens deserve and rightly demand. “
They also endorsed a statement by Vergennes Police Chief George P. Merkel, president of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police and the Vermont Police Association, expressing “both outrage and sadness surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. The actions of one maligned officer with his unwarranted use of force and complete disregard of human life, as well as the inaction of other witnessing officers to intercede and protect, has left the law enforcement community of Vermont stunned and outraged.
“This incident has once again created a chasm of mistrust, fear and anger between law enforcement and the people we serve which has spread across the nation. There was no reason for the death of George Floyd to occur and the people involved must be held accountable and will be held accountable.
“In a matter of minutes, the horrific actions or negligent inaction of these officers have obscured all the tremendously good deeds of compassion and kindness which go unnoticed or unspoken by police officers across the nation each and every day. Here in Vermont, law enforcement has diligently worked hand in hand with people of all communities to develop the trust and respect which should exist between law enforcement and the people that they serve. These efforts will continue. Our goal is to have all people who may feel marginalized to feel safe and secure wherever they may be in Vermont and to continue to build trust for law enforcement. We have been resolute in our pursuit of these goals in the past and we will be even more so in the future. …
“We ask all our leaders to renounce violence and to be voices of calmness, reason and unity towards a common goal of respect and compassion for all human lives.”