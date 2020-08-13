Shannara Johnson is a Republican candidate for state representative of the Lamoille-Washington district.
Johnson is a first-generation German-American and moved to Vermont in late 2002. She lives in Morrisville with her teenage son Alex who will be starting early college at Norwich University this fall, chihuahua/cocker spaniel mix Sammy, and tuxedo cat Winston.
She works as a financial copywriter for an investment research firm. In her spare time, she writes fiction and non-fiction. She has published two children’s books, a small collection of horror short stories, and writes a popular Law of Attraction blog. Until recently, she served on the board of the League of Vermont Writers.
Shannara’s main goal as House candidate for Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester is to help Vermonters get their jobs back, get their economy back and get their freedoms back. Her campaign slogan, “Get Real Vermont” is a battle cry to re-inject common sense into state and local politics.
That includes saying no to all new taxes or tax hikes; saying no” to expensive environmental projects and excessive regulation that hurt Vermonters and deter businesses from setting up shop in the state; and saying no to further restrictions of Vermonters’ constitutional rights, including Second Amendment rights.
Johnson has worked in the private sector her entire life. Having been employed, self-employed and a small business owner, she understands the everyday struggles of ordinary Vermonters.
As a financial writer, she understands the economic challenges of the post-COVID world. And as a former liberal who walked away from the radicalized left and embraced conservative values, she understands what pitfalls need to be avoided in the future.
Many traditional Vermonters feel steamrolled by the blue super-majority in the Vermont Legislature. Shannara’s goal is to speak for those people who feel like they don’t have a voice anymore.
Read more at shannarajohnsonforvthouse.com.
