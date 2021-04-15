Sexual and domestic violence costs the state of Vermont an estimated $111 million per year — with nearly five times the amount spent on victim’s services funding corrections, according to a recently published report from the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Titled “The economic impact of domestic and sexual violence on the state of Vermont,” it estimates 40,000 victims of violence cost each individual taxpayer $177.76 in the form of healthcare, victim support services, law enforcement, the judiciary system and the corrections system.
Advocates say this is just the tip of the iceberg, an incomplete analysis based on available data.
A high volume of sexual and domestic violence goes unreported to the authorities and the organization claimed the report does not represent the full cost or scope of the damage incurred.
Through its report, the Network hoped to draw attention to the high cost and prevalence of this violence in Vermont communities and, by doing so, began a process that prevents it from occurring.
“Despite the toll that domestic and sexual violence take on Vermonters and Vermont communities, we can change things,” Karen Tronsgard-Scott, the Network’s Executive Director, said at a press conference introducing the April 5 report. “It doesn’t have to be this way. With our strong foundation of caring for each other in our belief in the power of community, we can come together to prevent domestic and sexual violence so that all Vermonters live in safety, and peace. We have a violence problem in Vermont, and we can and will do better.”
The breakdown of the state’s spending in the report illuminates where Vermont works the hardest when it comes to addressing intimate violence, with more than half the money going to corrections, or about $58 million; healthcare costs amount to about $35.9 million in spending; and judicial and law enforcement costs come to about $5 million. Just $12 million is spent on victim’s services — including safe housing and shelter through the Vermont Network’s programs — nearly five times less the amount spent on incarceration.
Moving forward
Another missing link, according to the Network, is what it doesn’t know. There is data needed on people in the LGBTQ+ community, more needed on cost breakdowns for health care and clearer views of data available on the corrections department, which the report calls “cumbersome and out of date.”
Uplift VT, a new grassroots campaign launched in December, is looking to address the report’s findings through policy recommendations.
“This report highlights the need for this work more than ever before,” Tronsgard-Scott said. “We hope that our elected officials use this report to think strategically about how we can fund violence prevention, and how we can better support our communities to end the cycle.”
Local impact
Though the Network was unable to provide a specific breakdown of county-by-county expenditures, it has a clear relevance in Lamoille County.
Becky Gonyea, executive director at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center in Morristown, which serves as safe heaven for victims of domestic and sexual violence, highlighted its importance.
“No one should experience violence in their home or their community,” she said. “This report will help to raise awareness about the extent of the violence in Vermont and will hopefully lead to an increased focus on prevention. Businesses, schools, community groups, and each and every one of us has a role to play in preventing violence.”
The Clarina Howard Nichols Center serves 400 people annually, according to Gonyea, a population she recognized was likely a small portion of those affected by domestic and sexual violence. The Center is considered a partner in the Uplift VT campaign.
Looking beyond prison
In its analysis of both the expense and the effectiveness of the corrections system on treating or preventing domestic and sexual violence, the report is deeply critical.
“Incarceration is costly and often doesn’t lead to a reduction in violence,” it reads. “Instead, incarceration often leads to conditions that perpetuate recidivism of violence, including the dehumanizing of the individual, the loss of their earning potential and the destruction of their community supports. It is not possible or effective to incarcerate our way out of the community issues of domestic or sexual violence.”
When asked about anti-carceral initiatives at the press conference, Tronsgard-Scott used more tempered language.
“For the past 30 years, we’ve invested heavily in an approach that involves the criminal legal system in response to acts of domestic and sexual violence,” she said. “We are taking a look at the use of the restorative process in response to domestic and sexual violence. And we’re also open to other ideas about how to help survivors recover, heal, and, and how to keep folks from perpetuating violence against their intimate partners, how to address people who cause harm.”
For Gonyea, the disparity between the amount spent on corrections and victim services would be a meaningful one to address for those fighting against intimate violence and acknowledged that it was clear there was a need for an alternative solution.
“Ideally, there would be increased funding and focus on victim services and prevention work while maintaining the necessary funding for accountability through the criminal justice system,” she said. “In addition, we would like to see continued exploration of alternative accountability options including restorative justice. The long-term goal would be to reduce the amount of violence that occurs, resulting in less funding needed for victim services and offender accountability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.