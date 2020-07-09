Seth Jensen, principal planner with the Lamoille County Planning Commission, is one of two winners of the Mark Blucher Professional Planner of the Year Award from the Vermont Planners Association.
The award memorializes Mark Blucher, longtime executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, who, according to the association, serves as a continual reminder of the difference planners can make in the lives of the people they serve.
Jensen has spearheaded numerous landmark projects for the Lamoille commission, from finding growth solutions and pushing for the installation of the new greenway bridge in Cambridge to guiding the completion of the Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe and the Smugglers' Notch boardwalk.
He is also well-known for his tireless effort and expertise finding solutions to the challenges for wastewater treatment to enhance growth in Vermont’s small towns and villages, where his work is gradually shifting long-held cultural and public perceptions toward coordinated use of finite land and other resources, according to the association.
In addition, he is a member of the Westford Planning Commission and an executive committee member of the Vermont Planners Association, where he is leading contributor to the group’s advisory committee on ACT 250 reform.
