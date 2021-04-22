Morristown didn’t have to look very far to find its new town administrator. It found its man on the town’s selectboard.
Eric Dodge, a retired police officer and selectboard member, was hired April 5 to replace Dan Lindley, who has been town administrator since 2008.
Dodge will be paid $63,441 for the job, plus benefits.
Dodge doesn’t have professional town administrative experience, and was hired mainly based on his experience during the past five years on the selectboard, according to Bob Beeman, selectboard chair.
Lindley said there were “well over” 30 applicants for the job, and the hiring committee — Lindley; board members Beeman, Brian Kellogg, Judy Bickford and Gary Nolan; town clerk Sara Haskins; finance director Tina Sweet; and police chief Richard Keith — whittled it down to six for interviews.
Beeman said, on paper, Dodge wasn’t the strongest candidate. But, he said Dodge knocked it out of the park with his interview, changing some minds on the hiring committee.
“Honestly, one of the reasons I was torn about him being town administrator was because we’re going to lose him from the selectboard,” Beeman said.
He said it has not yet been decided whether the board will appoint a replacement for Dodge or have a special election. There is already a possible vote on ATVs using town roads later this summer, so it might be feasible to tack an election onto that ballot. Dodge will remain on the board until Lindley leaves near the end of June.
Dodge, 58, is a retired police officer with 23 years on Morristown Police Department, so he already had a working relationship with Keith and the other officers. Dodge has also been the board’s liaison to the highway department while on the board.
“I think the reason I was able to compete at this level wasn’t because of my town administrator experience, but my knowledge of the people, the geography and the infrastructure of the town,” Dodge said. “It’s very exciting, and my anticipation is growing,”
Dodge’s employment is on a one-year interim basis, to give the selectboard a chance to check his progress at the end of that year. It’ll also allow Dodge to step aside if it isn’t a good fit for him.
“We kind of gave him the tap-out clause,” Beeman said.
Dodge said he intends to stay in the job for at least 5 to 7 years. He’s already collecting a state pension from his years as a cop, but he said he’s far too young to retire. Dodge, who also served in the Army National Guard from 1998-2017, is currently working part-time for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
The town will pay Lindley $39.95 an hour as a consultant to help Dodge during his first months on the job. Dodge said he plans on leaning on Lindley, as well as municipal organizations like the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. And, there’s always the internet for looking up relevant statutes.
“In the military, we used to call it Sgt. Google,” he laughed.
Dodge has been in a few times a week since being appointed to the post to shadow Lindley, and he said he’s begun to see the selectboard in “a 180-degree different view” from the town administrator position. The board dictates how the town acts and comes up with its philosophical direction. The town administrator follows that guidance and acts in a manner both deferential to the board, while trying to remain realistic.
“I’m not a decision maker anymore,” he said. “I’m an option creator.”
Dodge admits he is an opinionated board member, something of an asset when it comes to serving on the selectboard. But, he said, that’s a character trait he’s going to have to shed when he steps into the new role.
“It was definitely brought up in the interview process. ‘You’re a highly opinionated person,’ ” he said.
“Eric’s biggest challenge is going to be being impartial,” Beeman said, pointing to Dodge’s stated opposition to cannabis shops in town as an example. “He’s going to have some times where he’s going to have to bite his lip.”
When Lindley announced last fall his intentions to retire this year, the selectboard briefly discussed whether the town ought to keep its town administrator form of government or switch to a town manager structure.
Morristown is the most populous Lamoille County town, slightly larger than Stowe. Stowe has a town manager style government. Both Dodge and Beeman worried that turning to that form of government would mean the board would lose control over town business.
Already, Dodge is realizing there are pros and cons to having the board control things, especially when the town administrator has to wait two weeks between board meetings to ask for approval on certain things. He said he has an appreciation for all the work the various department heads do the rest of the month.
“It’s not lost on the board that we meet twice a month, and during the other 28 days of the month, the (staff) is working to bring all this information to the board those two nights,” Dodge said.
