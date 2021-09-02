At an Aug. 23 special meeting of the Greensboro Selectboard, the town’s planning commission was called to defend proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws, both from hard driving board members and town residents firmly opposed to them.
Staunch supporters of the bylaw changes and the protection of Lake Eligo were also out in force.
Greensboro’s planning commission approved the proposed changes to the zoning bylaws intended to limit development on Lake Eligo’s steep cliffside for conservation purposes while making it easier to build housing near the villages of Greensboro and Greensboro Bend to address the town’s lack of affordable housing.
By designating the east side of Lake Eligo a resource district, the minimum lot size would be increased from 10 acres to 25 acres, discouraging subdivision of the land and preventing development that could cause erosion and pollution in the lake.
An extended village district proposal would decrease the minimum lot size in areas near the villages from 10 to 2 acres.
In previously made comments, Greensboro zoning administrator Brett Stanciu said that these changes were proposed purely in the interest of following the town plan when regulating the development of land within the town.
While selectboard chair Peter Romans remained silent, the board’s line of questioning was primarily driven by Gary Circosta, who had many thoughts on concerns on the proposed changes.
Circosta questioned whether the resource district change would really result in water quality protection, as the proposal was drawn up without data, according to minutes of the meeting. He asked whether the planning commission had considered possible litigation costs when undertaking the plan.
Planning commission member Ellen Celnik argued litigation potential shouldn’t guide these types of decisions. Both Stanciu and Armstrong argued that the kind of data collection Circosta was asking for would be cost prohibitive for a town of Greensboro’s size.
Circosta continued with a barrage of questions, including whether the approval of the bylaw change was unanimous from the planning commission — it was — and if the commission responded to public comments. Stanciu said she responded to every one.
Circosta also asked what these changes would mean for property values, but commission member Linda Romans, after speaking with the town assessor, said there were too many variables to make a generalized statement on the subject.
The extent of the resource district also came up, with selectboard members Matt McAllister and Tracy Collier both saying that they believed it covered too much land. Linda Romans replied that the question of the resource district’s size depended on how much of the Lake Eligo watershed the town desired to protect.
Commission asks for trust
Planning commission member Christine Armstrong asked for some trust in the commission and reminded the selectboard that they were appointed to make these kinds of recommendations. Months of work and research went into the recommendations, she said.
When it came time for public comment, Eric LaPoint continued to vociferously oppose the proposed bylaw changes every step of the way.
Members of the LaPoint family own 68 acres of land within the proposed resource zone and the change would prevent them from subdividing the area into as many separate segments as they would like.
LaPoint, who in earlier meetings described himself as a “real Vermonter” and those trying to regulate land around Lake Eligo as interlopers and out-of-staters, took a different tack.
Now, LaPoint joined selectboard voices in questioning whether the resource zone was too large.
LaPoint said he was all for conservation, but that in this case the commission had gone too far, by including areas above and beyond the cliffs, all the way up to Bayley Hazen Road. He argued the boundary should only extend from Lake Road to Overlook Road.
A reduction of the resource district could potentially spare LaPoint’s land from the subdivision restrictions imposed by the resource district.
Another Greensboro resident, Zed Fatka, also voiced his concern that the resource district was too large.
Jane Solomon and Penelope Doherty, two residents who live near Lake Eligo and have voiced their support for the bylaw change as often as LaPoint has spoken out against it, again argued in favor of the changes.
Doherty, a former city planner in another state, said she had seen more sedimentation in the lake recently and state laws like the Vermont Shoreland Protection Act helped guide the commission.
Solomon, who lives in the area that would be affected by the resource district change, said that while some worried about not being able to subdivide land, it was possible landowners would be positively impacted, because the ecosystem of the area would be more protected.
The extended village district discussion was relatively brief. Circosta voiced concerns about sprawl and Peter Romans hoped the change would promote affordable housing. LaPoint said he thought the minimum acreage would be too drastic and that a 5-acre minimum was more appropriate.
The selectboard will decide at a later date whether to ask the planning commission to make changes to the proposal or ask Greensboro residents to vote on the issue.
Complaints against the LaPoints
Eric LaPoint is no stranger to dealing with complaints filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation when it comes to his development activities on Lake Eligo.
Along with his father, Clifford, Eric LaPoint was the subject of eight such complaints, filed either anonymously or by neighbors, since 2012. Many of them pertained to Eric LaPoint’s residential property along Lake Road.
At least three Greensboro residents who had filed complaints against the LaPoints were present at the Aug. 23 public hearing on the proposed changes to the towns zoning bylaws.
All but two of the complaints have been closed and found LaPoint was not in violation of environmental law and had taken the appropriate measures in any development work he undertook, but the complaints illustrate the ire LaPoint has drawn
Two complaints were filed against LaPoint in 2012 by a second homeowner who lived nearby. After arriving at her vacation home on Lake Eligo, she discovered LaPoint was undertaking what she described as “extreme landscaping” at his Lake Road property. She not only contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation but also Kristen Leahy, the Greensboro zoning administrator at the time.
“Although not a professional opinion, I still feel very strongly that the need to “stabilize the bank” as you put it with the rocks because he’s been bulldozing the land, and with extensive rearranging with boulders and stones, created lawns with a tiering approach that was not due to the previous owner's logging,” the complainant told Leahy and included photos of the operation.
An environmental enforcement officer who met with LaPoint to investigate the complaint found that he was building a two-story home on his property. The investigator determined that proper erosion controls were in place and there were no discharges on the site.
In 2017, Eric and Clifford LaPoint were the subject of two environmental conservation complaints or one each. The complainants, one named and the other anonymous, claimed that boulders were dumped and trees cut to create an artificial shoreline, and accused Clifford LaPoint of talking about building through wetlands and dumping gravel.
A wetlands ecologist for the department, Shannon Morrison, investigated. She found that winter logging was occurring on the property, which was not under her jurisdiction, but that it had also not violated any wetlands rules and the site was stable.
In July 2020, Eric and Clifford LaPoint were the subject of four complaints, three against Eric and one against Clifford, again mostly reflecting their neighbors’ concerns around the family’s development around Lake Eligo.
Three complaints made in July 2020 by three different neighbors on Lake Road accused Eric and Clifford LaPoint of draining wetlands to prepare lots for development, using fill material in wetlands and dumping gravel in a wetlands area.
Morrison again responded. She found no wetlands violations but did find that some of the activities the family had undertaken were done without the required permits.
The investigation is still technically open as Morrison is trying to work with the LaPoint family to help them attain the proper permits for what they would like to do.
Another complaint was filed anonymously against Eric LaPoint in August 2020, accusing him of cutting down trees and using a skidder to remove them through a nearby brook.
“I am tired of this individual abusing the land and environment at will. He has drained fragile wetlands on property just below this violation. When will he be stopped, hopefully before any more vernal ponds are filled in, and hopefully he will be fined for his atrocious actions already taken?” the complaint read.
The investigation was transferred to Rick Dyer of the Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation. According to Dyer’s notes, LaPoint claimed he did not remove the downed cedar trees in question through the stream and, other than a small amount of debris, Dyer didn’t find any evidence of major violations.
The investigation remains open, and Dyer noted he would let LaPoint know that all logging debris needed to be removed from the channel and the area where the trees were removed needed to be mulched. Dyer did not respond to a request for further comment prior to this article’s publication and the investigation remains open.
LaPoint and his family have been the most outspoken critics of the proposed changes to Greensboro zoning bylaws that would prevent the subdivision of land they own on the cliffside on the eastern side of Lake Eligo.
Eric and Clifford LaPoint could not be reached to comment on the specifics of the Department of Environmental Conservation complaints filed against them.
“My father and I built our family home here on Eligo with blood, sweat and tears, way before the new neighbors moved in. We are not part timers here like most,” LaPoint said in an Aug. 12 letter published in the News & Citizen.
In that same letter, LaPoint objected to the characterization of “developer,” saying that if he was truly a developer, he would have already flipped the land to purchase more land.
“It is our decision what will happen for our land,” he said.
