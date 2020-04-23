Vermont is taking baby steps toward reopening its economy.
Gov. Phil Scott has modified his coronavirus orders to allow two people to return to work in low-contact professional services, such as Realtors, appraisers, municipal clerks and lawyers.
In addition, property management and construction firms can operate with two-person crews, provided workers remain 6 feet from anyone, wash hands regularly and wear face masks in public.
But Scott plans to keep a tight rein on business. Most Vermonters should “expect telecommuting and remote work to stay in place for the foreseeable future, because we still need to reduce contact to contain the spread of this virus,” Scott said.
Garden and construction supply stores could reopen this week — but not the stores themselves. They must use phone and online ordering, curbside pickup, and minimum staffing.
Farmers markets will be allowed to reopen May 1, following guidance being drafted by the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
“I realize that this is a small step forward, but I believe it’s the right balance to support all our public health goals,” Scott said. “As we have seen along the way, I know there are many who will think we are moving too quickly, and others who believe we should flip the switch and open the economy right now, but this is a carefully developed approach, with the health of Vermonters as a No. 1 priority.”
So far, 40 dead
As of Tuesday morning, 40 people had died in Vermont from coronavirus, with 818 confirmed cases.
Scott said he’s loosening controls slightly Vermont is starting to see “the fruits of our labor,” as the growth rate in new cases averaged below 4 percent during the past two weeks.
“This is all the result of hard work and sacrifice by everyone across the state. And I can’t thank you enough,” Scott said.
2,400 masks for Stowe
The Stowe town government has partnered with Stowe Volunteer Firefighters Inc., Stowe Rescue Squad Inc. and Stowe Mountain Rescue Association Inc., private, nonprofit groups that support their respective public safety agencies.
“I am excited to announce that we are going to be able to deliver 2,400 locally made cloth masks to all year-round residents,” said Kyle Walker, Stowe’s emergency management chief. “We have purchased these masks from The Tailor Shop here in Stowe. They will be delivered, by mail, in phases throughout the next two to three weeks.
“I understand that this will not cover all members of our community. Once the initial mailing is complete, I hope to have the capacity to answer individual mask requests,” Walker said.
“I also understand that there are many folks within the community who are actively making and distributing homemade masks. I have communicated with the Stowe C19 group and some of the local mask makers and asked them to continue doing the great work that they are doing. This mass distribution of masks is not meant to replace their efforts, more so to supplement the efforts.
“As we heard (last Friday), the use and demand of cloth masks will continue well into the future. I am hopeful that all of these efforts will put masks in the hands of as many Stoweites as possible. As always, I am happy to answer any questions you may have. Please contact me at kwalker@stowevt.gov or at 253-4315.
Flags lowered
April 19 was the one-month anniversary of Vermont’s first two fatalities from COVID-19.
Scott ordered a flag-lowering ceremony to honor Vermonters who died from the virus; it will be conducted on the 19th of every month for the rest of this year.
“As we continue to confront this public health crisis, it is important for each of us to remember those who are no longer with us and the friends and family who cared for them,” the governor said. “We will get through this by staying united as Vermonters.”
150 field jobless calls
Before the COVID-19 surge prompted 80,000 people to file for unemployment starting in March, about 500 claims came into the Vermont Department of Labor each week. The phone calls associated with those claims required about 15 staff members.
The department now has 150 people handling calls, interim Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said Monday, some from other state agencies and some from a Virginia-based vendor called Maximus, which was brought in to help after thousands of Vermonters spent weeks trying to file claims through the labor departments online system and by phone. Fifty more phone workers are available from Maximus if needed, Harrington said.
Scott said federal regulations were the primary reason for the weeks-long backlog. About 34,000 claimants had a combined 50,000 outstanding issues on their claims as of last week, he said. Normally, the state is required to investigate every single issue — whether the claimant left a suitable job voluntarily, was fired for misconduct, or is otherwise ineligible for unemployment insurance — to make sure it is adhering to federal regulations regarding who can file for the benefit, the governor said.
“But these are not normal times,” Scott said.
— VTDigger
Unemployment checks
On Monday, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office started sending out $1,200 checks, as promised, to thousands of Vermonters who hadn’t been able to resolve issues with their unemployment claims, some for weeks.
The checks are an advance on the $600 per week that the federal government is adding to payments for all claimants through the $2 triillion CARES Act, the COVID-19 relief plan passed by Congress in March.
Treasurer Beth Pearce said Monday that four staff members worked a 10-hour day on Sunday to get the $10 million in checks out to the 8,384 people whose claims problems had not been fixed by a deadline of Saturday night.
— VTDigger
History
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, the Vermont Historical Society is documenting this unprecedented event. On April 14, the organization launched a website to collect photographs and stories from Vermonters. The COVID-19 Archive: Images and Stories from Vermont employs digital technology and crowdsourcing to provide future researchers with a resource to study the impact the coronavirus had on the lives of Vermonters.
For nearly two centuries, the Vermont Historical Society has collected and recorded the lives of Vermonters though the preservation of objects, images and archives. With the new COVID-19 Archive, visitors can submit their own narratives about living through coronavirus in the form of photos, stories, poems, short videos, documents and more. For people interested in creating voice recordings of their experiences, the historical society is partnering with the Vermont Folklife Center and their Listening in Place oral history project.
Submissions to Vermont’s COVID-19 Archive will capture the ways in which our communities have changed, from images of empty streets and store shelves to descriptions of the obstacles of working from home to new and creative ways Vermonters are passing the time.
“Documenting this moment in history is an important part of our work,” said Paul Carnahan, librarian for the historical society. “People in the future are going to want to know how their predecessors handled this crisis.”
In addition to documenting COVID-19, the historical society is sharing a digital database of materials in its collection from the1918 influenza pandemic in Vermont.
Information: covid-19.digitalvermont.org/.