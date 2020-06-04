Gov. Phil Scott is running for re-election. But he won’t be campaigning “until the state of emergency is over,” he wrote in an announcement Thursday morning.
“As our state and nation continue to navigate a once-in-a-century challenge, Vermonters need and deserve a full-time governor who is focused on leading Vermont through the public health and economic crisis COVID-19 has created,” he wrote.
On the primary election ballot are candidates for U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts, attorney general, all 30 state Senate seats, all 150 state representative seats, high bailiff and justices of the peace.
Scott, 61, is seeking his third two-year term as Vermont’s governor. But he’ll be doing it without a campaign staff, fundraising or campaign events, for now.
“I know this may seem a bit odd coming from someone in my position,” Scott wrote, “but I can honestly say the least favorite part of my experience in public service has been the politics.”
John Klar, who is leading a coalition of “Agri-publican” candidates to run for statewide and local offices, will challenge Scott in the Republican gubernatorial primary on Aug. 11.
Three Democratic candidates for governor — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, and attorney Patrick Winburn — will face off in the primary.
Last week, businessman Scott Milne of Pomfret joined the race for lieutenant governor. Milne, president of the Milne Travel agency, faces two opponents in the Republican primary: Meg Hansen from Manchester and Dana Colson of Sharon, who is running as part of a coalition of “Agri-publicans.”
Democrats running for lieutenant governor are Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray, Sen. Debbie Ingram, D-Chittenden, and progressive activist Brenda Siegel. Cris Ericson is running as a Progressive. Incumbent Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is running for governor.