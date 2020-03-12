Lamoille Union High School isn’t alone among local schools rethinking future field trips, and looking back at recent ones, as coronavirus keeps the whole world in its grip.
• A faculty member at Craftsbury Academy recently returned from northern Italy; after conferring with Superintendent Adam Rosenberg and school officials in Craftsbury, the decision was made to have that faculty member self-isolate and monitor symptoms for the 14-day incubation period for the virus.
“We were all in agreement that it was probably best for the teacher to stay home,” Rosenberg said, reiterating that the teacher wasn’t forced to stay away from the school and was “more comfortable staying home to be on the safe side.”
• Northern Vermont University also sent a group to Europe during its February break, which included a visit to Italy, as well as France and Switzerland. It’s not sure how many were from the Johnson campus and how many were from Lyndon — or from other state schools — but President Elaine Collins said 17 students, faculty and staff made the trip.
Collins said Feb. 29 the group traveled through northern Italy by bus but “did not make stops in any town with reported cases.”
As of press time, Northern Vermont University had canceled all international travel scheduled through April 30, and was taking a wait-and-see approach to domestic travel.
• Lamoille South superintendent Tracy Wrend in January canceled a planned Stowe High School trip to China, where the current virus is said to have originated.
• Wrend said Peoples Academy sent a group to the Galapagos Islands during February break, “and everyone is back safe and sound.”
• A Stowe High trip to France in April is still on, but Wrend emphasized that things change rapidly, and that could include travel plans.
“Experts are describing the situation as fluid, and locally we understand and expect that, and are constantly looking for guidance as to how schools should react,” Wrend said.
Wrend said that, as of press time, she wasn’t aware of any cases in her district.
“But anyone who is feeling sick ought to stay home,” Wrend said.
Lamoille South has formed a task force to keep on top of the ever-changing news about coronavirus. Wrend said the group includes the nursing director, facilities director, principals, student services and curriculum directors.
Protect the students
Wrend said faculty and staff place paramount importance on making sure students aren’t harassed or bullied if it’s learned they came in contact with someone who had the virus.
That protection of kids also applies to treating minority students with respect.
“The virus originated in China, and there is certainly a concern about whether someone is harassed based on how they look,” Wrend said.
Collins, the president of Northern Vermont University, echoed that sentiment.
“I also respectfully remind each of you that it is essential that everyone remain supportive, respectful and welcoming toward the members of our community who were born, lived, or traveled to the areas of the world most affected by this global issue,” Collins said in a welcome-back message to students March 3. “NVU is committed to maintaining an academic community where every member can thrive in an environment that is free of all forms of discrimination.”
Wrend said Lamoille South should be able to keep students on track, “whatever needs to be implemented for an extended period of time.”
Wrend said at least 80 percent of middle level students, for instance, have reliable access to broadband at home.
“We will always, always make sure they get their stuff done,” Wrend said.