School is out for the rest of the school year. Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order dismissing “in-person instruction” for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Teaching for the rest of the school year will be done remotely, and school districts are directed to “establish continuity of learning plans,” in consultation with the Agency of Education.
Schools have been closed down since the end of the day on March 17, and faculty and staff — as well as parents and guardians who remain at home with their school-aged children — have raced to put together a system of remotely teaching students who now find their homes doubling as classrooms.
Lamoille South superintendent Tracy Wrend — who oversees schools in Morristown, Stowe and Elmore — said in a statement:
"(Lamoille South) is prepared and we are ready to support you. We will provide a more detailed update on plans for LSUU schools tomorrow and in the coming days. Please know we are working hard to get you the best answers we can as soon as we can.
Meals and learning will continue as planned tomorrow and in the future. Please stop by Morristown Elementary School and Stowe Elementary School between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for grab-and-go service.
Thank you for your understanding, partnership, and hard work during this challenging time. We know that this situation is hard and emotionally difficult for all - including our children. But by relying on our strong community ties and relationships we will get through this and will emerge from this crisis stronger than before."
In Lamoille North — which serves students in Belvidere, Cambridge, Hyde Park, Eden, Johnson and Waterville — superintendent Cat Gallagher, in an automated phone message, said, “In the last half hour, Governor Phil Scott directed schools to remain dismissed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year. We recognize that this will raise many questions for you and we will work hard to answer them as they arise. Our nutrition programs will continue. Our distance learning programs will also continue. Please know that I will update you as soon as I have more information. Thank you very much. I am thinking about every one of you. Good night.”