Parents and families of Lamoille North Supervisory Union students now have the opportunity to weigh in on education in COVID-19.
The school district sent out a survey on Wednesday, Oct. 21, looking for input and asking about the current school year.
Superintendent Cat Gallagher said ultimately, the survey could help school officials gauge how many people are interested in further reopening classrooms.
The majority of Lamoille North students currently attend school in-person two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.
Knowing how many people want to return to in-person learning four days a week, with Wednesdays still serving as remote-learning days, will help plan for potential reopening, Gallagher said.
Simply returning to four days of in-person learning for all probably isn’t a possibility right now, though.
“Without serious modifications, I don’t believe we can take all kids back, four days a week, in all our schools,” she said.
The Lamoille North district serves more than 1,000 elementary students in Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville, Lamoille Union Middle and High Schools and the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
Gallagher said that some expansion of in-person learning will be considered, provided “we can still follow all safety guidelines.”
The survey, which will be open through next Wednesday, Oct. 28, could also ask about scheduling challenges, what has worked well and what they would like to change.
“Asking if change is something they want to consider, if we can accommodate it. And that’s a big if,” Gallagher stressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.