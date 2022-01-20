Both the Lamoille North Supervisory District and Lamoille South Unified Union are rolling out a new COVID-19 policy mandated by the Vermont Agency of Education, but the districts have found themselves in different stages of the shift.

Lamoille North received 30 boxes of antigen COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday. Though that’s 300 tests, each box holds 10 tests and can only be given away to families whole, meaning school officials do not have nearly enough to give away to the families in their communities who want them.

While more tests are promised and school’s nurses offices can still test students, the lack of tests as schools are supposed to shift testing responsibilities to families means “frustration is mounting,” according to Superintendent Catherine Gallagher.

The agency has recommended that 10-test packs be distributed to unvaccinated students while two-test packs be distributed to vaccinated students. Lamoille North has received few of the latter.

Another 89 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded last week in the district after 95 were recorded the week prior as the easily transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus continues to circulate through school communities. Lamoille Union High School also continues to lead the pack with 20 new cases. Lamoille Union Middle School had 15 and both Cambridge Elementary School and Johnson Elementary School had over 10 each.

“We are operating with the tests that we have and the communication systems that we have in place, and we will slowly morph to what the (agency of education) is guiding us to do,” Gallagher said.

Meanwhile, in Lamoille South, Superintendent Ryan Heraty said the district has hit the ground running when it comes to supplying students with take-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Heraty said the state had already gotten 500 test kits, some of which included 10 in each case, and has been distributing them “pretty quickly.”

Attendance, which had been below average at several schools in the district last week, has also stabilized for the most part, with Peoples Academy Middle Level still hovering just below 80 percent.

The agency directed districts across the state to employ new, more conservative contact tracing protocols and provided new template language on how to alert families of a positive case in schools while warning schools not to deviate from their recommendations.

“I do want to warn you to avoid the temptation to build additional processes and protocols to track cases, manage notifications or otherwise implement the program. Please limit your efforts to what the state recommends and what is strictly necessary to operationalize Test at Home in your school,” Dan French, secretary of the state education agency, said Jan. 14.

“You should not prepare line lists, track cases or undertake other activities associated with contact tracing. Omicron’s speed of transition, and the rising case counts will quickly overwhelm your ability to keep up with these additional activities, and exhaust you and your staff. I urge you to keep your focus on distributing kits to those students and staff who need them in order to continue their learning,” French said.