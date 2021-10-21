The Lamoille South school district must decide how to spend nearly $3.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds meant to provide extra help for kids and teachers whose educational worlds have turned upside down.
This brings the total amount of federal coronavirus relief funding provided for in last year’s federal CARES Act and this year’s American Rescue Plan to $6.8 million. The district has already either spent the rest or come up with strategies on how to do so. Now, it’s planning on what to do with the remaining $3.2 million.
“It’s a big amount of money and we should be thinking about how to spend it,” Superintendent Ryan Heraty said during a school board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The money is part of Lamoille South’s share of roughly $256.6 million allocated to Vermont supervisory unions and districts by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March. The funds used in the American education sector are known as Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funds.
The money follows roughly $867,000 in coronavirus relief funds from the first round of the Federal CARES Act of 2020 that the district has already received and used.
That first round of grants helped with the initial operational responses to the pandemic emergency — $275,000 in Lamoille South’s case. The district also used $73,000 for food service needs and changes to those types of operations and $519,000 for various air quality improvements in all school buildings, the latter of which Andy Lundeen, the school district’s finances and operations director, said was some of the best-spent money from the feds.
The district earlier this year strategized how to spend about half of the $5.9 million from the Rescue Plan funding. About $2.1 million has gone to funding a total of 10 school-based interventionists — five literacy and five math — whose job is to help students who fall behind. During the pandemic, the number of students needing such help has increased, according to Val Sullivan, Lamoille South’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Sullivan said those 10 interventionists have 342 total education plans across six schools and are responsible for more than 15 percent of the school-age population.
It costs about $1 million a year for those grant-funded interventionists — they join the eight the district already had in place — and the funds are good for two years. After that, the district will have to determine how much intervention is needed to be funded out of the regular school budget.
For now, Sullivan said she thinks the district can make good gains in the two years it has the extra support “and get over the hump of pandemic-affected learning.”
School board member Tiffany Donza of Stowe said she thinks the interventions are a good investment for students, and Sullivan and her colleagues have used them well.
“The thoughtfulness about how and when to have that instruction has been amazing,” Donza said.
When it comes to deciding how to spend the federal aid already bookmarked, Sullivan said a Lamoille South recovery team that met weekly from March through May, split into three focus-specific groups: social/emotional learning and mental health; engagement and truancy; and academic proficiency. The team was made up of central office staff — including then-superintendent Tracy Wrend — principals and teachers.
The team also reached out to numerous human services groups, keeping consistent with the school district’s focus on social and emotional learning as everyone navigates a pandemic.
As for the $3.2 million still to be allocated, Lamoille South officials plan on conducting public outreach across the district, collecting data on students’ needs. Officials Tuesday emphasized that students themselves will be involved, too.
There’s a bevy of things the money could be used for, from sanitizing schools to prevent spread of the virus, purchasing needed technology, providing mental health services, and more. Lundeen said federal money can be used for construction projects, but there are “additional hurdles” to overcome.
It all boils down to making sure the money is spent on addressing the needs on those students most disproportionately affected by the pandemic, taking into consideration racial, socioeconomic, gender, physical ability or language divides.
Said Lundeen, “It’s a hurry up and wait kind of scenario.”
