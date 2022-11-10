Two people who live at the same Wolcott house, one of them a Morristown Elementary School janitor, were arrested at their shared home last week for sex crimes related to child pornography.
Levi Gamble, 40, was arrested Friday at his home on Brook Road in Wolcott by a detective from the Vermont Attorney General’s office. In a separate arrest made around the same time by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Gamble’s roommate, John Hollberg, 37, was taken into custody for failing to register as a sex offender.
Hollberg was convicted eight years ago on child pornography charges.
That same day in Lamoille County Superior Court, Gamble pleaded not guilty to promoting a recording of sexual conduct and possession of child sexual abuse material. Meanwhile, Hollberg was cited to appear in court Jan. 4 for his arraignment.
Both men were released, although Gamble is under strict conditions ordering him to avoid children and the internet.
Lamoille South superintendent Ryan Heraty confirmed Gamble had been a custodian at Morristown Elementary School since 2014 and was placed on leave as soon as the district heard about the allegations. Gamble was fired Monday morning and is not allowed on school grounds. Heraty said Gamble was not part of any district collective bargaining agreement and never worked at any other district school besides Morristown Elementary.
“According to law enforcement, at this time there is no indication that any Lamoille South student was a victim, nor is there evidence of criminal activity on school grounds,” Heraty wrote in an email to Lamoille South families Friday afternoon after learning about Gamble’s arrest.
Heraty told the newspaper Tuesday that the school district has been cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so.
“We believe that it is extremely important to work collaboratively with law enforcement to ensure we are putting student safety as the highest priority,” Heraty said.
Investigation leads to arrest
The lead investigator with the Attorney General’s office, Det. Jesse Sawyer, stated in his affidavit that he is assigned to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, one of 61 state and regional task forces throughout the country that bring together more than 4,500 law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices.
Sawyer stated the task force receives its tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was created in 1984.
The initial tip in Gamble’s case was a file he allegedly uploaded May 30, 2021, that contained a photo of a girl who appears to be under the age of 10 exposing her vagina. The photo was part of a file released to authorities by popular online messaging platform Discord that also included at least one lewd anime image of a semi-nude child and numerous selfies of a person investigators believe is Gamble.
In one of the selfies, Gamble appears to be wearing a green and gold school T-shirt, the school colors for Morristown Elementary and Peoples Academy, according to the report.
The affidavit also includes a series of May 2021 Discord text message conversations in which the “suspect user” identified as Gamble states he is a janitor at an elementary school. The user expressed feeling extreme anxiety around students at the school.
“It’s f—ing sh—y when you’re a pedophile and you fear what you love,” the suspect user writes, according to the affidavit.
Heraty said Gamble listed as prior employers the Foxfire Inn as a dishwasher and the Burlington Free Press as a “Night Owl Delivery” person.
“I would add that we are required to do a fingerprint criminal background check on every employee along with a background check through the Agency of Human Services child and adult abuse registry,” Heraty said. “Levi Gamble passed the background check process.”
No kids, no internet
Gamble was released after his Friday arraignment with court-ordered conditions limiting his ability to be around children or access the internet.
Among Gamble’s conditions:
• No contacting anyone 16 or under, whether in person or via phone, email or a third party, except for “incidental” contact.
• No entering the home of anyone 16 or under.
• No loitering anywhere children may be, including schools, parks and playgrounds.
• No accessing the internet.
Gamble is also prohibited from having any device that can connect to the internet, whether it’s a computer, smartphone, gaming console or handheld gaming device. He is allowed to have a non-smartphone for calls and texts.
He must also continue to live at 639 Brook Road in Wolcott. That’s where Hollberg, the other person arrested Friday, also lives.
According to court documents, Hollberg was convicted in 2014 of possessing “depictions of minor engaging in sexually explicit content,” a conviction that requires Hollberg to register as a sex offender.
Friday’s arrest marked the third time this year Hollberg has been cited by police for failing to comply with the state sex offender registry. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and September. Those cases are still active in Lamoille County Superior Court.
