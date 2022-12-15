The early numbers are in — and they’re up — as Lamoille South budget crafters offer an early glimpse of how much it will cost to run schools in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe next year.
Total costs to run the schools and the central office start at 8.9 percent higher than last year. However, much like shopping for a car, there are some options that could make for either a more luxurious or more spartan ride, depending on how much people are willing to pay for education.
Last Tuesday, during a meeting of the Lamoille South Supervisory Union board, finance director Andy Lundeen said the nearly 9-percent increase is largely attributable to employee salary and insurance increases.
The average employee compensation is slated to go up 4 percent and health insurance premiums are estimated to increase 13 percent. There have also been “significant increases” in special education and transportation, which Lundeen said is being seen across much of the state.
Something for elected education officials to chew on over the next month and a half of budget talks is how much more to add to or subtract from that foundational budget. All three options focus on staffing levels.
One “wish list” option would be to include the five full-time employees currently being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds. Lundeen said this add-on would help with long term planning and avoid the fiscal “cliff” when federal funds expire in 2024.
Two other options would go the other direction and reduce staffing levels. One would reduce staffing by 4.5 full-time equivalent positions. The other would go even further, eliminating an additional 8 full-timers, including paraprofessionals, for the loss of 12.5 positions.
“This gives us some room to talk about not just the budget numbers but some of the qualitative issues that the board has with goals that we’ve been talking about and continue to talk about,” Lundeen said.
Statewide trends
The early prediction of an 8.9 percent increase in expenses locally reflects a statewide upward trend. According to a Dec. 1 letter to legislative leadership from tax commissioner Craig Bolio, the forecasted year-over- year growth rate is 8.52 percent, which Bolio called “substantially higher than the actual rate of growth over the last several fiscal years.”
For comparison, the current fiscal year spending increase is 5.35 percent higher than the previous year.
Here’s how the actual education spending looked going further back:
• Fiscal year 2022: up 0.99 percent over the previous year
• Fiscal year 2021: up 3.91 percent
• Fiscal year 2020: up 4 percent
• Fiscal year 2019: up 1.7 percent
• Fiscal year 2018: up 3.4 percent
What does this mean for tax rates? Bolio said his department forecasts residential property tax rates to drop about seven cents per $100 worth of property — a roughly $140 decrease on the tax bill for someone with a $200,000 home.
“Which on the surface would appear to be great news,” Bolio writes.
So, what does this really mean for tax rates? About a 3.7 percent increase in homestead tax, the state estimates.
That is less than half what the increase would be if the state did not use nearly $64 million in forecasted unallocated funds from the current year to lower next year’s tax rates.
Forecasting a statewide tax rate on the first day of December that doesn’t take effect until July 1 the following year is helpful for budgeting, but “does not tell the entire story,” and Bolio said town-by-town factors like local education spending and property values will come into play.
For instance, Stowe’s common level of appraisal — the metric that shows how close or far apart a town and the state are in valuing the properties in that town — is in the tank. This means the town is likely significantly undervaluing its homes, and the state will apply an appropriately higher tax rate to the town to make sure it is paying its fair share into the statewide education fund.
This early in the budgeting process — school districts and towns that vote on budgets on Town Meeting Day in March must have those budgets complete by the end of January — Lamoille South is taking a wait-and-see approach to estimating a tax rate.
Lundeen noted that although Stowe left the Lamoille South unified district in late summer, it remains part of the supervisory union, and Lundeen and his crew are putting together a big budget from the central office for next year rather than tackling multiple budgets.
“Because this is a transition year due to our reorganization, obviously there are a few twists and turns, as compared to being a single district in the budget process we had,” he said last week. “But we’ll walk through it and we’re going to be just fine by the time we’re done here in January.”
Capital letters
Last week featured a unique trio of local education bodies, as the recent rebirth of the Stowe School District meant Lamoille South now has three school boards conducting business instead of one — one board for Stowe, one board for Elmore and Morristown, and one board for supervisory union-level business.
All three boards met back to back to back at Stowe Elementary School last Tuesday.
The unified board has created two separate capital improvement committees, one that will look at facility needs in Stowe and one that will do the same for Morristown and Elmore.
Those needs are vastly different, with a previous Stowe-centric committee pegging the cost of upgrading, rehabbing and constructing new parts of Stowe’s campuses at more than $40 million — and that was four years ago, well before a global pandemic and nationwide inflation helped push up construction costs.
Such was the gap between Stowe’s building needs and that of the rest of Lamoille South that it was a cornerstone argument for Stowe separating itself from the merged district, an argument the State Board of Education unanimously agreed with last summer.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said the district will email people who previously served on capital needs committees to see if they want to pick back up where they left off. Meetings are expected to reconvene in January.
Exiting educators
In other business, the Morristown Elementary School community will be saying goodbye to two of its educators, one at the end of the month and one at the end of the school year.
Principal Kate Torrey will retire next June. Torrey has worked in education for nearly 35 years and has led Morristown Elementary since 2017. Prior to that, she worked in two other Lamoille County schools — as principal at Waterville Elementary for seven years before taking the Morristown job, and as a teacher at Eden Central School for most of the 1990s.
Retiring at the end of the month is Morristown Elementary teacher Allison Tewhill. As part of her retirement notice, Tewhill requested an optional retirement payout made available by the district master agreement, an option that is up to the school board’s discretion.
The board “respectfully declined” the request after discussing the matter in executive session and declined to go into any more detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.