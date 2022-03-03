The public may never know the appetite for school spending in any of the three individual towns within the Lamoille South school district, but taken as a whole, most of the combined electorate approved of funding the district for another year.
The $34 million was approved with 61 percent of the combined vote from Elmore, Morristown and Stowe, 1,685-1,061.
The now-approved spending package is expected to raise the per-pupil cost of educating Lamoille South students by 6.47 percent.
Normally — i.e., not during a global pandemic — votes in merged districts like Lamoille South and Lamoille North are kept secret on a town-by-town basis. It’s a mechanism baked into their district’s founding documents, or articles of agreement.
To keep things secret, normally the towns bring their school district ballots — not the town ones — to a central location and literally mix them together, like a dealer shuffling a deck of cards.
But because the way the pandemic has changed elections, the practice of getting a bunch of people from different towns in a room counting ballots together is seen as anathema to public safety. Instead, each town clerk relays their town’s information to the school district clerk — in this case, Elmore town clerk Sharon Draper — who then tallies the town totals.
Last year, some people complained, saying if the town clerks and others in the room counting ballots know the totals, so should the public.
Other than the school budget being passed, the big Lamoille South town meeting news came with the election of a new Elmore resident to the seven-person school board. Ann Marie Dryden ran unopposed to replace the seat vacated by Penny Jones, who had served the town through every permutation of the Lamoille South district for more than a decade.
In other Lamoille South town meeting business:
• Voters approved of moving $1.1 million from the fund balance to tamp down taxes and applying $2 million from the general fund to a capital reserve fund.
• Incumbent school board chair David Bickford was re-elected to represent Morristown.
• Incumbent Tiffany Donza was re-elected to represent Stowe.
• Stowe town clerk Lisa Walker was elected district clerk and Morristown town clerk Sara Haskins the district treasurer.
• Shap Smith was re-elected as school district moderator, the same duty he holds for Morristown.
