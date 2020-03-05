Voters in Morristown, Stowe and Elmore approved the Lamoille South school district’s $32 million budget on Tuesday, despite ominous predictions that the rising taxes associated with it might spell its doom.
The vote was close, 1,679-1,364, with 55 percent of voters supporting it. The results are unofficial — the Secretary of State still has to sign off on them — but a 10 percent gap is all but insurmountable.
In a statement Wednesday morning, superintendent Tracy Wrend said, “We are gratified that the FY21 budget was approved. The support of our community is essential to the continued success of our students and schools. I’d like to extend a special thanks to all who attended the annual meeting; the questions, comments and feedback participants offered are very helpful as we learn and grow as a unified union, and will inform changes and improvements for the coming year.”
In elections, Stowe board members Erica Loomis and Norm Williams were elected to the seats to which they were appointed last fall. Both were unopposed.
Morristown resident Richard Shanley was elected to the seat vacated by Karen Cleary. As a write-in candidate, Shanley collected 247 votes across the district, with no one else clearing the 30-vote threshold required for write-ins.
A total of 3,440 voters in the three towns cast ballots, and since the ballots were all combined and counted in one central location — Stowe and Elmore election officials had to drive their ballots to Morristown — it is impossible to determine how each town voted.
The $32,275,750 budget is 3.78 percent higher than the current budget. More than half that increase will go to cover a 13 percent increase in premiums for health insurance.
There are also pay increases across the board — employees not represented by the teachers’ union are getting the same increases as the teachers. Staffing levels are mostly the same, except for another extra full-time custodian for Stowe schools and additional funding for athletic trainer services for Peoples Academy and Stowe High School.
The budget also includes a $200,000 deposit in the capital fund.
Lamoille South kept projected expenditures as low as board members thought was responsible, even as they girded themselves for a hard sell to their constituents. “Congratu-lations. And condolences,” board chair David Bickford quipped as the board adopted the budget in January.
Stowe board member Norm Williams, a retired Stowe High social studies teacher, predicted an uphill battle in selling a budget to voters that kept cost increases minimal yet will lead to disproportionately higher tax rates, based on undervalued properties in Stowe and, to a lesser extent, Morristown.
Whether the budget would pass was anyone’s guess on Tuesday, and not just for Lamoille South — voters in the Harwood school district shot down their budget by nearly 800 votes. And the outcome wasn’t reported until 10 p.m., three hours after the polls closed.
Williams found out about the budget decision Wednesday morning, and sent an email at 6:10 a.m.
“I am pleased at the support shown by the voters of the LSUU community,” Williams wrote. “I think this shows their commitment to quality education for all of the students in the district. It is now up to the board to find creative ways to further that goal while keeping an eye towards containing costs increases in the future. Now we, as a board, can focus on working to improving that education for all of our students.”