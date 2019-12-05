The newly minted and merged Lamoille South school district is preparing its first operating budget.
It’s running now on a budget that was crafted largely by two school districts that don’t exist anymore.
New district, similar story, though: The budget for the 2020-21 school year is expected to rise about 3.5 percent.
The budget totals about $32.2 million to run the schools in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe. That includes $21.8 million in instruction costs — a 3 percent increase — and $10.25 million in support services — up 6 percent.
These are preliminary numbers, with no anticipated tax rates or revenue breakdowns yet, and remain in flux until the board adopts the budget in late January.
“They will change, I promise you,” Superintendent Tracy Wrend told the board Monday.
Wrend said Lamoille South finance director Andy Lundeen started the budget work earlier than usual, since everyone is still getting to know each other. The board has three members each from Morristown and Stowe and one from Elmore. Two of the Stowe representatives have been seated for only a month.
Wrend also said there are three new principals in the district.
“So, half of our school budgets are going through a new set of eyes,” Wrend said.
Lundeen added, “This is really our first time creating a merged budget from beginning to end.”
Salaries, health insurance drive budget increase
The most significant cost drivers are, as usual, health insurance premiums and salaries, Wrend said. That leads to increases of roughly $651,000 in instruction costs and $585,000 in support services, from buses to boilers, guidance to school lunch.
At the same time, the district anticipates having to pay for things that didn’t cost anything when the Stowe School District was its own entity, such as maintenance that the town would perform for the schools. The town also recently decided to start charging the district for ice time at the Stowe Arena, with the logic being it’s not going to pay for other towns’ kids to use its facilities.
Monday’s first stab at the budget concentrated mostly on preliminary expenses, but Lundeen did note that a probable drop in revenue that could affect the tax rate.
The district is looking at a roughly $205,000 decrease in its cash balance, sometimes known as carryover funds, from $1.3 million to $1.1 million. Often, towns and school districts use that money to cushion the budget and tamp down tax increases. Elmore representative Penny Jones and Stowe representative Tiffany Donza both said they’d like to see more money set aside for future capital expenses.
“Every little less we use drives taxes up,” Lundeen said. “There’s some pain to be felt in eliminating that or reducing it.”
Icing penalty?
As mentioned earlier, the Stowe Select Board decided last month to start charging Lamoille South for use of the Stowe Arena. That hasn’t gone over well with the school district, especially since the Stowe High School hockey teams have for years had players from Morristown and Elmore on the roster, often in key roles.
New Stowe board member Norm Williams, a former Stowe High teacher and Stowe select board member, pitched the district’s concerns to Stowe town officials, who agreed to put it on next Monday’s select board agenda. That meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Stowe’s Akeley Memorial Building.
Williams said both the town and school district “have to make a decision quickly,” since both are entering budget season, and arena use is part of both their budgets.
Donza said the boys’ hockey team practices at 5:30 in the morning, which ought not cost any more, because who else is going to pay for that skate time?
Wrend said if Stowe schools have to pay for ice time for their long-running Friday Program, the arena would be the only entity charging them besides Stowe Mountain Resort, which offers kids season pass discounts of 90 percent.
Morristown board member Stephanie Craig said this goes straight to the heart of Lamoille South’s ongoing mission to provide equity for kids and families in all three towns, saying the people who run the arena do “not want to support children in other communities.”
Wrend wondered if this burgeoning battle over who pays for arena use might change the way the school district wants to charge towns for school facilities. Stowe and Morristown, for instance, hold their annual town meetings in their respective high schools.
Said Williams, “This is a bigger issue, to be honest with you.”
Meeting minutes
Also Monday, the Lamoille South board opted to revise the minutes from its Nov. 4 school board meeting, after a Wolcott resident and former district employee said her remarks were not recounted accurately.
Brenda Gravel, a former Lamoille South central office employee who was fired in 2017 the day after her house burned down, said she spoke up at the Nov. 4 meeting to tell the board that Wrend had told the Vermont Department of Labor that she fired Gravel for violations of open meeting laws.
The draft minutes for the Nov. 4 meeting simply said, “Brenda Gravel spoke about her unemployment claim.”
Gravel emailed the board last week, writing, “My closing remark was to the public to take notice of Superintendent Wrend’s pattern of open meeting law violations.”
Craig and Jones were uneasy changing the minutes, worried about setting a precedent, but ultimately went along with their fellow board members in voting unanimously to change the minutes. Williams and Erica Loomis, the other new Stowe member, abstained, since they weren’t at the Nov. 4 meeting.