The Lamoille South school board may be the newest kid on the block, having been merged into existence just last year. But it’s not particularly popular come election time.
The seven-person board, which oversees schools in Morristown, Stowe and Elmore, has three seats up for grabs at the March 3 town meeting, and only two people on the ballot.
Stowe residents Erica Loomis and Norm Williams are each running to keep their respective seats, to which they were appointed after two of the three original Stowe representatives abruptly resigned from the board last October.
Nobody is running for a seat held by Morristown board member Karen Cleary, who decided not to run again. Petitions for inclusion on the Town Meeting Day ballot were due at the various town clerks’ offices by the end of the day Jan. 27.
The board has three representatives each from Morristown and Stowe and one from Elmore, but the votes come from all three towns and are mixed together, making it impossible to determine how each town voted.
It is still possible for voters to write in a Morristown candidate’s name to replace Cleary. A write-in candidate needs at least 30 valid votes to win election, and if more than one candidate reach that threshold, the one with the most write-in votes wins.
If no one reaches that threshold — or if the winner decides he or she doesn’t want to serve — the board will have to appoint a person from Morristown. Second place doesn’t cut it.
“There is no instant runoff for write-ins,” said Superintendent Tracy Wrend said during Monday’s school board meeting.
Stowe board member Tiffany Donza said she hopes someone will launch a write-in campaign, so that it doesn’t appear the board is hand-picking its next member after no one decided to run.