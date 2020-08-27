People gathered outside the Morristown post office Tuesday, Aug. 25, to protest the defunding of the U.S. Postal Service.
Critics of the changes to the USPS by federal officials say the cuts have seriously disrupted mail service, resulting in late deliveries of prescription medications and credit card and other bills and payments, dead baby chicks, and could threaten people’s ability to vote by mail in November’s general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.