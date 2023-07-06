The Morristown Selectboard last week planned on rolling up its collective sleeves and meeting at least once a week to work on a third budget after the first two were roundly defeated, but the sudden departure of a selectboard member threw those plans into disarray.

Still, despite the drama surrounding Travis Sabataso’s resignation at Monday’s board meeting, the remaining board members resolved to get budget talks back on track by holding a special meeting today (Thursday) and next Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.