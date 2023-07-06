The Morristown Selectboard last week planned on rolling up its collective sleeves and meeting at least once a week to work on a third budget after the first two were roundly defeated, but the sudden departure of a selectboard member threw those plans into disarray.
Still, despite the drama surrounding Travis Sabataso’s resignation at Monday’s board meeting, the remaining board members resolved to get budget talks back on track by holding a special meeting today (Thursday) and next Thursday.
That’s not to say the budget went completely unmentioned Monday.
The selectboard approved hiring a new highway department employee, an otherwise routine hire that drew scrutiny from some of the usual budget critics.
“Considering we don’t have a budget, how can we hire somebody?” asked Tom Cloutier.
Board vice chair Don McDowell said the new hire just replaces an experienced road crew worker who resigned last month. He said the highway department still has a vacancy that will not be filled until the town has an operating budget.
Highway superintendent Kevin Barrows added the road crew is already down a third person who is out sick.
Cote Hill resident Tony Cote and Earl Gray Road resident Yon Perras voiced their displeasure with the state of the roads in town, with Cote saying he hasn’t seen a grader on his road in over a month and he can’t take his classic cars “off the hill.”
Perras, meanwhile, said he’d like to see an audit of the road system in town, saying he hasn’t seen anyone on his road, and the pavement on parts of Randolph Road are “abysmal.”
However, the paving budget was one of the first things to be trimmed from the second town budget, which suffered a defeat by a nearly two-to-one margin on June 6.
Perras acknowledged the conundrum.
“I know the highway budget is reduced, but some of these holes just have to be fixed,” he said.
