Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. Phil Scott will commemorate the official completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Saturday, July 15, with a special celebratory stop in Morrisville.

Sanders, 81, who secured initial federal funding in 2005, will walk portions of the 93-mile trail. Scott, 64, whose Agency of Transportation oversaw most of the trail’s construction, intends to ride the length of New England’s longest trail, from Swanton in Franklin County to St. Johnsbury in Caledonia County, and will make trailside stops throughout many Lamoille County towns in between, according to an announcement from his office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.