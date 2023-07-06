Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. Phil Scott will commemorate the official completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Saturday, July 15, with a special celebratory stop in Morrisville.
Sanders, 81, who secured initial federal funding in 2005, will walk portions of the 93-mile trail. Scott, 64, whose Agency of Transportation oversaw most of the trail’s construction, intends to ride the length of New England’s longest trail, from Swanton in Franklin County to St. Johnsbury in Caledonia County, and will make trailside stops throughout many Lamoille County towns in between, according to an announcement from his office.
The trail was completed last year except for a final section between Wolcott and Hardwick, which was completed over the winter ahead of this summer’s official grand opening.
Sanders plans to rendezvous with Scott’s ride in Morrisville, where the two will make remarks amid food, vendors and music at 1 p.m. that Saturday.
“This trail means a lot to the towns and villages it crosses through because it’s so much more than a ‘rec path.’ It’s a way to bring people — and economic opportunity — to these communities, which is a critical part of my Administration’s work to revitalize towns and villages all across the state,” Scott said.
Sanders, no stranger to the slow pace at which public projects move, said he has long seen the economic potential and looked forward to seeing the finished trail.
“The LVRT has truly become a great resource, allowing Vermonters and visitors to experience some of our most beautiful terrain while supporting local communities and small businesses,” he said. “With its completion as a seamless, 93-mile end-to-end trail, I hope to see many Vermonters enjoy this beautiful part of our state and want to thank everyone who has worked so hard over the years to make the trail a reality.”
The public is invited to celebrate the completion alongside the senator and governor by riding the entire trail — or just one section — or joining in community events and Scott’s water stops scheduled throughout trail towns.
Here’s where Scott’s rail trail ride will be making stops in the Lamoille County area:
East Fairfield to Cambridge
Cambridge Junction trailhead, Cambridge Junction Road
Cambridge to Johnson
Johnson trailhead at Old Mill Park, Railroad Street
Johnson to Hyde Park
Hyde Park to Morrisville
1-2 p.m. (Mid-way celebration)
Oxbow Park, 257 Portland St., Morrisville
The ride will stop for food, vendors, music and remarks from Scott, Sanders and others.
Morrisville to Wolcott
Wolcott trailhead at Wolcott town offices
Wolcott to Hardwick
Hardwick historic train depot
Hardwick to Greensboro Bend
Greensboro Bend water stop
Bridge 435, mile marker 27.4, Main Street
