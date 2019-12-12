The Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund awarded Salvation Farms a grant to support a growing partnership with Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. Together, the organizations are increasing the amount of fresh, local produce used by community meal sites within the Kingdom.
Salvation Farms, located in Morrisville, is a nonprofit organization that coordinates the collection of Vermont-grown surplus fruits and vegetables and distributes them throughout Vermont and beyond.
In 2018, its Lamoille Valley Gleaning program captured and moved more than 210,000 servings of wholesome, locally grown produce that would have remained on farms, never to be eaten. This nutritious food was provided to programs that feed some of the region’s more vulnerable residents.
During a fall and winter pilot, Salvation Farms delivered a variety of gleaned produce to six senior meal sites biweekly: Barton, Glover, Lyndonville, Orleans, West Burke and Danville. The goal is to enable senior meal programs to use locally sourced food more regularly, and to improve the nutritional value of the meals.
The deliveries also provide kitchen managers and meal site staff time to share recipes and storage techniques, and to build a network of support.
In 2019, the Northeast Kingdom Fund granted more than $95,000 in awards. From a pool of 54 proposals, Salvation Farms joined 25 other organizations in receiving funds to strengthen and enrich communities in northern Vermont.
“Salvation Farms started gleaning the Lamoille Valley in north-central Vermont 15 years ago,” said Theresa Snow, executive director of Salvation Farms. “We provide direct service to farms, organize volunteers, collect produce from fields and wash/pack-houses, and coordinate distribution of nutrient-dense food to folks with limited access to the fresh food grown in their communities.
“We are eagerly exploring this expanded distribution opportunity with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, making Vermont’s agricultural bounty available to seniors in the state’s northeast region.”
Laura Valcour, the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging’s director of nutrition and wellness, said partnership with Salvation Farms is “an incredible opportunity to support our local farms, our communities, and our food system.”
Information: salvationfarms.org, nekcouncil.org.