Salvation Farms has received a $5,000 grant from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union’s Community Giving Grant program.

Salvation Farms, with its roots in the Lamoille Valley, provides Vermont-grown, farm surplus food to the same types of food programs,” NorthCountry Federal Credit Union CEO Bob Morgan said. “These grant funds will help Salvation Farms advance their gleaning and surplus crop processing in northeast Vermont.”

