Salvation Farms has received a $5,000 grant from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union’s Community Giving Grant program.
Salvation Farms, with its roots in the Lamoille Valley, provides Vermont-grown, farm surplus food to the same types of food programs,” NorthCountry Federal Credit Union CEO Bob Morgan said. “These grant funds will help Salvation Farms advance their gleaning and surplus crop processing in northeast Vermont.”
Individuals and families with limited food access deserve fresh ingredients that can be used to make nutritious meals, and Salvation Farms makes that possible,” Morgan said.
In 2023, Salvation Farms anticipates collecting more than 90,000 pounds of surplus local produce from more than 50 farms and 60 community-based food programs in Vermont’s four northeast counties. Salvation Farms will also coordinate as much as 10,000 pounds of frozen food from crops grown in abundance in Vermont, such as zucchini and butternut squash. Salvation Farms anticipates working with more than 200 volunteers to achieve its goals this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.