Here’s a rundown of when and where town meeting will take place across Lamoille County next Tuesday.
March 3 is also Super Tuesday, and Vermonters will be voting in the presidential primary that day, along with voters in 13 other states.
Belvidere
Town meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Belvidere Central School. The polls open at the same time at the school and will remain open until 7 p.m. Ballot items include school budgets and the presidential primary.
Cambridge
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m., also at the school. Ballot items include the high school budget and the presidential primary.
Eden
The polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at Eden Central School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m., also at the school. Ballot items include the presidential primary and school budgets.
Elmore
The annual meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Elmore Town Hall. Polls are open at the town clerk’s office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just like Morristown and Stowe, which are also part of the Lamoille South school district. Ballot items include the presidential primary, school board elections and the school budget. A special article asks voters to implement a 1-percent local option tax.
Hyde Park
The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lamoille Union High School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m., also at the high school. Ballot items include school budgets, presidential primary and local elections to the select board, school board, board of listers and local waste district board.
Johnson
The polls open at 9 a.m. at Johnson Elementary School; town meeting begins at the same time in the same place. The polls will close at 7 p.m.; items on the ballot include school budgets, local elections and the presidential primary.
Morristown
Town meeting proper takes place in the Peoples Academy gym while the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the town offices on Portland Street. Select board and school board elections, the presidential primary and school budget will be decided by ballot. Another ballot question asks voters to approve a nonbinding resolution to support completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
Stowe
There’s a new venue for town meeting this year, and it’s the old one. No longer held at the Stowe High School auditorium, town meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. downstairs from the annual meeting. In addition to the primary, school district elections and the school budget, voters will pick two select board members and a lister.
Waterville
Town meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. Polls will be open at the same location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballot items include the school budgets and the primary.
Wolcott
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wolcott Elementary School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the school. Australian ballot items include just the primary and school budget.