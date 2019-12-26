It will take almost half a million dollars to deal with a major washout on Route 100 in Eden.
Crews from the J. Hutchins construction firm began the repair job Dec. 19.
“Right now, all they’re doing is putting in a bypass pipe” to divert the water,” said Jeremy Salvatori, the project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The job is estimated to cost $453,000, and the target completion date is Jan. 28.
Route 100 washed out near the Mount Norris Scouting Reservation at the northern end of Lake Eden. The bypass pipe will divert water around the actual construction zone while a permanent pipe is put in.
The installation was scheduled for completion earlier this week. Construction will resume Jan. 2.
The old culvert, buried deep below Route 100, became completely plugged up, causing water from the Halloween storm to build up on one side of Route 100, and the resulting pressure caused the washout.
A new culvert will replace the old one. A temporary pipe was installed just after the storm so water could get from one side of the highway to the other, Salvatori said. The new culvert will be much deeper under the road than the temporary pipe.
Once the new pipe is installed, a temporary layer of pavement will be applied.
However, “this time of year isn’t conducive to laying pavement,” he said, so workers will return in the spring, mill up the pavement that was just put down, and apply a permanent layer of hot-mix pavement. New guardrails will also be installed this winter and other site work will be done.
A traffic light has been installed at the work zone, and only one lane of the road will be open while the culvert is being replaced.