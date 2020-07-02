Work to prepare Route 15 between Underhill and Cambridge for repaving later this year continues.
Beginning on Monday, June 29 workers from Frank Whitcomb Construction began to improve ditching and other drainage along different sections of the state highway.
Work is scheduled to take place between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and from 6:30 a.m. to noon today, July 2, when all construction was scheduled to stop for the holiday weekend. It will resume next week.
The larger project along Route 15 extends from North Underhill Station Road in Underhill east through Westford roughly 8.5 miles to Cambridge, near the intersection with Church Street in Jeffersonville. Ultimately, the work will include milling up the old existing pavement, recycling it to form a base for a new road surface and then laying down new pavement.
During the work new signs will also be installed and rumble strips will be cut into the centerline of the state highway. The project also includes work to the park and ride, with the addition of new lighting and electric vehicle charging stations, and a bus shelter and will be reconfigured and paved.
The $7 million project will take place this year. Drivers should expect minimal delays while early work is done; flaggers will direct alternating lanes of one-way traffic in work zones as needed.
