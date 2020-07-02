Work to rebuild Route 100 between Morristown and Stowe continued this week.
Beginning on Monday, June 29 crews in Stowe, who work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., focused on drainage work along Route 100 between the intersection with West Hill Road and the intersection with Stagecoach Road.
In Morristown, where crews work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., workers concentrated on continuing to reclaim Route 100 and laying down gravel along those sections between the Morristown Corners Road intersection and the Stowe-Morristown town line.
All work along the entirety of Route 100 is scheduled to wrap up today, July 2, at noon for the holiday weekend. Work will resume on Monday, July 6.
The work on Route 100 between Morristown and Stowe is a full-depth reclamation project, which means the old existing pavement is torn up, recycled and used to form a base layer for a new, fresh layer of pavement that will be put down later in the project.
The speed limit in the work zones has been reduced from 50 mph to 40. During the work drivers can expect traffic to be reduced down to one lane of alternating, one-way traffic that will be controlled by flaggers wherever work is taking place.
Gravel surfaces, found along a section of Route 100 in Morristown now, will be a regular occurrence until new pavement is laid down. Most of the work will take place this summer, but a final layer of pavement isn’t scheduled to be put down until 2021.
