Voters in Cambridge and Waterville overwhelmingly picked incumbent Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, to serve another two years in Montpelier, with 71 percent of the electorate voting for her.
Rogers beat challenger Ferron Wambold, R-Cambridge 1,903-695 in the two-town, single-seat district.
Rogers Tuesday saw that as a mandate to continue and represent everyone in those two towns, and not just the people who voted for her, or are even legally eligible to vote.
“It’s absolutely central to who I am, to ensure that I am here to serve, to listen to people and communicate and represent everybody,” she said. “Representing people who fall in different parts of the political spectrum, but also representing people under 18 who can’t vote, but absolutely have a voice. And I’ll represent people who aren’t citizens, but are part of the community,” she said.
Wambold said her first foray into politics was not her last. As a former law enforcement officer, she didn’t feel comfortable being overly political, but she “always pushed people from the quiet side.” Now, she’ll keep pushing, and not just for the small part of western Lamoille County.
“I think Vermonters are going do what Vermonters do best, and that’s help each other out,” she said.
Rogers said she is keen to get back to the Statehouse in January. She’s one of the youngest lawmakers, and she enjoys being there. But, for now, she’s eager to put the campaign behind her and concentrate on her day job at a local sawmill. And she hopes there might even be in-person legislating at some point next year.
“I don’t like being in the Zoom House as much as I like being in the House House,” she said.
