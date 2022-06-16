Outgoing Rep. Lucy Rogers believes in term limits for government officials, and by stepping down after two terms in the Statehouse she’s putting her money where her mouth is.
Though the Democrat from Waterville remains popular, she’s chosen now, after the fulfillment of some major policy goals and on the precipice of some personal shifts, to open a new chapter in her life, though the final decision not to run in November came after a thorough period of self-reflection.
Rogers is very aware she’s part of that group of legislators from middle- or lower-income backgrounds who are constantly forced to examine whether they can continue to work, care for their families and serve their constituents.
“We’ve all said that it’s not like there’s a moment where you decide, it’s just a constant reckoning of, ‘Can I do this?’” Rogers said. “For people who are representing new and different perspectives in state government, there’s always this constant reckoning, until we change the structure of the government to be more possible for different kinds of people.”
Rogers is proud of her accomplishments in the Legislature and has found she’s accomplished enough that she can walk away with satisfaction.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought Vermont’s rural broadband internet issue to the forefront of public policy discussions, and as one of Roger’s priority issues since entering the House of Representatives, she was pleased to see a groundswell of political support and the vast influx of federal and state funding.
She’s also proud of the work she’s accomplished around agriculture and forestry, particularly the latter, which is often treated as a monolith rather than a collection of interrelated but disparate issues.
Rogers, who works in a sawmill, tried to get a wide range of forestry activities exempted from Act 250 regulations. Though agriculture and logging were already exempted, other forestry activities were not until recently, an achievement Rogers says recognizes these types of businesses and activities for the important role they play in state conservation efforts.
Rogers is also proud of the work she put into a measure recently signed by Gov. Phil Scott that alters tax law to distribute funding more equitably to rural Vermont school districts and provides better support for students living in poverty, an issue Rogers saw first-hand attending Waterville Elementary School and Lamoille Union High School.
“I think that’s maybe one of the most under-acknowledged bills, but probably one of the things that will have the biggest impact on the future of the state,” she said. “I think, over time, people will look back and see it as pretty significant.”
Rogers’ proudest legislative accomplishments were all achieved as she struggled with the realities that many young, non-property-owning Vermonters without sources of personal wealth have experienced since 2018.
Every moment of free time outside of the regular legislative session was spent communicating and assisting constituents or reading through piles of studies or doing independent policy research. Unlike most other states, Vermont legislators have no paid staff.
Legislators essentially work year-round and put in many unpaid hours. Lawmakers are paid $773 per week for the 18-week period between January and May while at the Statehouse, which amounts to $14,000 a year. This doesn’t include health insurance, though travel, food and lodging expenses are reimbursed.
Rogers’s efforts to make legislative compensation fairer to encourage Vermonters from less privileged economic backgrounds to pursue public office faltered. That conversation, often framed as legislators giving themselves a raise, has raised some awareness around the realities of the structural barriers to serving in the Statehouse, she said.
Rogers has also experienced the crush of Vermont’s pandemic housing market first hand. After she looked to buy a house in her hometown in early 2020, she was quickly priced out by the soaring market and found herself struggling just to find a place to rent.
Despite her own challenges, the housing issue is not black and white to Rogers. There are myriad ways to address the state’s housing problem, though she doesn’t see a rental registry as one of them. Short-term rentals managed through companies like Airbnb have tightened the housing market in unmanageable ways, but she knows it’s the only way some of her constituents can afford to stay in their homes.
Rogers also doesn’t favor punitive measures. She’d rather see incentives for landlords to weatherize properties and to increase housing stock with affordability and sustainability in mind.
Many of her colleagues, Rogers pointed out, are retirees who’ve owned their homes for decades. Though she found many of them curious and compassionate about the issue, they simply did not live with today’s realities.
And unlike some of her colleagues in Chittenden County, where infrastructure around the public safety net is more robust, Rogers found herself working overtime in the early days of the pandemic helping her rural constituents access social assistance programs like unemployment.
“There was a lot of burnout during COVID,” she said. “I think it exposed a lot of weaknesses in our rural social services infrastructure, though there’s absolutely no position I would have rather had during COVID.”
Now after four intense years, Rogers is looking forward to some well-earned time to decompress, though she’s keeping an eye on the future. She’ll continue to work at the sawmill while looking to put her experience in the policy sector to use.
She’s also thrown her support behind Lucy Boyden, a youthful Democrat from Cambridge looking to fill Rogers’ shoes and she’s donated nearly $600 in leftover campaign funds to Boyden’s election effort.
Boyden will face Republican Rebecca Pitre from Waterville in November.
“I think Lucy shares a lot of my values,” Rogers said. “She’s a young member of this community. She also has had the experience of attending public school in this community and is closely connected with land-based businesses, having grown up on a farm here.”
But Rogers won’t hand over the baton until January. In the meantime, she’ll continue to represent her community while getting a bit of relaxation and swimming done this summer, savoring the opportunity to read something other than legislative reports.
