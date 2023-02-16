The biggest drivers in Wolcott’s proposed town budget are the actual drivers.
Voters will be asked on March 7 to approve spending roughly $1.7 million to run the town next year, and about 45 percent of that money is to make sure Wolcott’s roads remain in good shape.
In a budget where overall spending is up about 8 percent, highway department expenses are up 18 percent.
“That’s what people want. They want their roads,” selectboard chair Linda Martin said this week. “We had to increase the highway budget just because the cost of everything is going up, like salt and chloride and culverts and guardrails.”
She added the board also put more money in the highway equipment fund, part of a multi-year effort to get onto a more regular replacement schedule.
“A lot of it was really needing to be replaced,” she said.
After non-tax revenues are applied to Wolcott’s municipal budget, the impact to taxpayers will be a roughly 3 percent increase.
“Basically, we really tried to keep it down, but we knew there had to be some kind of increase,” Martin said.
That percentage increase is the same as the cost of living increase the board approved for all its town employees. According to Martin, the highway department employees’ union asked for a 3 percent raise, so the board applied that same salary increase to all employees.
The town’s portion of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department budget is up about 5 percent to $258,400. Martin said sheriff Roger Marcoux had originally asked for 8 percent, and, when rebuffed, suggested the town use its federal American Rescue Plan funds, but Martin and the board felt it was unwise to use valuable one-time funds on something that gets negotiated every year.
“We told him he’d have to eat the rest,” she said.
Besides salary increases — along with insurance and workers compensation — and general inflationary impacts on things like fuel and other supplies, other notable moving parts in the proposed 2023-24 budget are:
• A new $11,440 expense for a property assessor, a hot commodity these days as nearly every town in Vermont is facing mandated property reappraisals.
• Doubling available money for volunteer fire department stipends from $8,000 to $16,000.
• Increasing the town’s IT budget from roughly $14,000 to just under $19,000, with previously unallocated expenses like copying and scanning, software and the now-ubiquitous Zoom subscription.
Land for sale
Also on the March 7 Town Meeting Day agenda is an article asking voters to allow the selectboard to negotiate the purchase of a .34-acre property that currently abuts the parking lot next to the post office on Route 15 — across from the former and regionally famous Buck’s Furniture.
The land is owned by Champlain Oil Company and long ago housed an automobile service station. The purchase possibility, which the oil company proffered, would be contingent on a brownfields study.
Martin said there’s probably not much that could be done with the parcel other than use it for more parking, but she said that is an ideal use for it, anyway. She said a recent event at the town hall drew scores of people and parking was scant.
“I do think we are going to have a parking problem soon,” she said.
