Morristown’s Oxbow Riverfront Park is perhaps best known during the summer as the venue for free music every Wednesday. Next week, people there will be singing different tunes: debating the virtues and drawbacks to allowing all-terrain vehicles access to town roads.
The public meeting to discuss ATV use is Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. at the Oxbow. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and keep an eye on the weather.
Currently, ATVs are not allowed on any town roads in Morristown.
In 2019, the town did allow its portion of Silver Ridge Road — three-tenths of a mile from the intersection with Route 15 and the Hyde Park town line — to be used by ATV riders. But that allowance was nixed this spring after a burgeoning opposition coalition formed, a group concerned by vague discussion last fall by town officials to open more roads up to riders.
Morristown Selectboard chair Bob Beeman said he didn’t feel comfortable leaving the decision up to a panel of five people, one of whom, Gary Nolan, is the treasurer of the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association. So, there will likely be a vote on the matter at some point — it is still unclear when, since the town also has a vote pending on whether to allow the town of Stowe to leave the merged Lamoille South school district, a process that has bogged down under the weight of uncertainty from the state.
“I’ve been on the board 13 years and I’ve had more texts and calls and emails and people coming to my door about this than any other issue,” Beeman said earlier this year. “It’s certainly contentious.”
An initial proposal from the local Green Mountain ATV Riders club this past winter called for opening up roads in the Cady’s Falls and Morristown Corners and Mud City areas, as well as access to the heart of downtown. That was scuttled, partly because it wasn’t deemed an official request — it was sent to Beeman’s personal email address — and partly in order to scale back the proposal.
According to a special ATV section on the town website, there are currently two proposals before the town.
The riders’ group wants to regain the .3 miles of Silver Ridge Road and it also asks for access to a part of Trombley Hill Road between the Hyde Park town line and Center Road, and a connector across private land to Munson Avenue, where riders would be able to access a multitude of businesses.
A second proposal before the town comes on behalf of an individual rider, Lisa Desjardins, who wants Frazier Road open to ATVs and side-by-sides, in order to connect with Trombley Hill and Cleveland Corners in Hyde Park.
ATVs in Newport
Beeman said this week that he reached out to government officials in other towns, such as Johnson, Hyde Park and Newport, that have allowed ATVs to use town roads to see what their experiences have been.
Newport police chief Travis Bingham said since the city allowed ATVs access to even the downtown last year, there has been increased recreational riding throughout the Northeast Kingdom and allowed riders access to downtown city businesses. Bingham said there had been some opponents worried about noise and reckless driving, but those concerns have not been borne out — there were some complaints during the first couple months of the roads being opened, but those dwindled to nothing by the end of the season.
Bingham said, contrary to concerns they would drive too fast through town, the ATVs drove below the speed limit, often with a line of cars behind them, “which, in my opinion, is very helpful.”
“There is always an educational piece to anything that is newly implemented and sometimes can take a little to iron out the wrinkles,” Bingham wrote to Beeman in a May 26 email.
Tuesday’s public hearing will be moderated, but not by Morristown’s moderator, Shap Smith. Smith said he has a conflict of interest in the ATV issue, having previously worked with a group concerned about ATVs.
Instead, Leighton Detora, Stowe’s town moderator will handle the duties of keeping things civil and on topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.