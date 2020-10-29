Fifteen teams entered the Gihon Valley Hall’s first-ever Hyde Park Road Rally, and everyone enjoyed exploring town in search of secret locations.
But only one team earned the title of road rally champs and won the $100 grand prize. Team OT — Marie, Martin, Carol, Drew and Hilde — solved all 24 clues, and in record time.
Proceeds from the road rally raised funds to renovate the Gihon Valley Hall in Hyde Park.
Here are some noteworthy runners up:
• Team Wadds: Fastest team
• Team Stephen M. Dick: Best solo team
• Team Prospectors: Best bicycle-powered team
• Team Julie and John Rohleder (and Bartholemew and Ling-Ling): Best stuffed animal effort
And, an honorable mention to our local House candidates Kate Donnally, Dan Noyes, Shayne Spence and Richard Bailey, who used the rally in place of a political rally to get out in the community this election year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.